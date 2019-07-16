Ballyfin go the distance in extra-time classic against the Rock

Mountmellick GAA staged a contender for game of the year, as neighbours Ballyfin and The Rock played out an all-time classic that went all the way to extra-time. Killian Fitzpatrick's Ballyfin had more firepower in their locker in the end, but The Rock will hold their heads up high with the character they displayed.

Ballyfin 1 - 26

The Rock 4 - 14

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3 final

*Photos copyright of Denis Byrne

A Laois senior footballer last year, Aaron Dowling got The Rock up and running with a point from play. Ballyfin responded in fashion though, with three points from the talented Sean Moore and one from Louis Duff.

The Rock struck back with two Jonathan Allen frees, but brothers Max and Allan Connolly cancelled them our for Ballyfin. Jack Priestley and Dan Molloy both got apiece to stretch Ballyfin's lead, and they would go on to pick off another three scores before half-time. Allan Connolly (two) and Dan Molloy kicked the scores as Ballyfin looked in control at the break.

Stephen McDonald, a substitute at half-time, scored two quick-fire points as The Rock looked for a way back into the contest. Two frees from David Murphy and a point from Shane O’Connell for The Rock were met by three well-worked points from Ricky Quillinan, Louis Duff and Dan Molloy as Ballyfin still held a four-point lead.

Last year's Laois minor football captain, Sean O’Neill, coolly converted a penalty to leave two between the sides. And a few minutes later, O’Neill once again found the back of the net.

Louis Duff and Stephen McDonald swapped scores near the end, as extra-time was now needed.



Ballyfin came out all guns glazing at the start of extra-time, as they looked to put The Rock to the sword. Darragh Connolly, Sean Moore (two) and James Finn pointed for them.

Tom McDonald got one back for The Rock but Ballyfin looked to put the game to bed once and for all. Sean Moore fired the ball into the back of net to send Ballyfin into excitement and The Rock into despair.

The Rock's O’Neill’s hat-trick goal gave The Rock a bit of hope, and remarkably Stephen McDonald put The Rock ahead with a well-worked goal.

Ballyfin rallied a final time to take the trophy home though. They tacked on four more points to leave a goal between the sides in the closing stages.

The Rock were unable to find a fifth goal to level the game once again and Ballyfin walked away deserved winners after a cracking game of football.

BALLYFIN

Scorers: Sean Moore 1-6 (0-3 frees), Dan Molloy 0-4, Allan Connolly, Darragh Connolly and Ricky Quillanan 0-3 each, James Finn, Jack Priestley and Louis Duff 0-2 each, Max Connolly 0-1

Team: Robert Foran; Barry Roche, Ciaran Fingleton, Jack Cleary; Allan Connolly, David Connolly, Kevin O’Rourke; Ricky Quillinan, Max Connolly; Nick Cosgrave, Jack Priestley, Dan Molloy; Louis Duff, Jason Horan, Sean Moore. Subs: Darragh Connolly for David Connolly (HT), James Finn for Fingleton (32 mins).

THE ROCK

Scorers: Sean O'Neill 3-1 (2-0 pen), Stephen McDonald 1-4, Jonathan Allen (0-2 frees) and David Murphy (0-2 frees) 0-3 each, Aaron Dowling, Shane O'Connell and Tom McDonald 0-1 each

Team: Edward McDonald; Niall Dunne, James McDonald, Robert Byrne; Brian Conlon, Kieran Conroy, Conor Flynn; Philip Peake, Sean O’Neill; Rory Doyle, Aaron Dowling, Anavil Storey; Shane O’Connell, Tom McDonald, Jonathan Allen. Subs: David Murphy for Allen (HT), Fionn Kirwan for Doyle (HT), Stephen McDonald for Conlon (HT), Ciaran Carroll for Storey (Extra-Time), Sean Cullen for Dunne (Extra-Time), Liam Frazer for Dowling (Extra-Time).

REFEREE: Brendan McCann (Portarlington)