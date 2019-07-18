The Harps crowned Division 5 football champions over eleven-man Clonaslee

The Harps emerged as the Division 5 football champions following an explosive clash in Colt on Wednesday evening, Clonaslee St Manman's finishing with eleven-men by the final whistle in an otherwise enjoyable game.

The Harps 4 - 12

Clonaslee St Manman's 1 - 7

ACFL Division 5 final

Referee Mick Tarpey dished out four red cards in total, all four brandished to Clonaslee players to see them reduced to eleven-men by the final whistle. Two penalties were awarded over the course of the game, one for either side and both missed.

The Harps were backboned by brothers Ciaran and Daniel Comerford, and Podge Delaney as The Harps had fourteen points to spare by the final whistle.

The Harps started brightly with David Doheny and Ciaran Comerford registering the first two points of the game to edge them into an early lead. Conor Gorman sent over a free for Clonaslee after five minutes to leave just a point between them, but they wouldn't score again for twenty minutes as The Harps got on top.

Wing-back Padraic Dunne roamed forward to notch a point for The Harps and Niall Brophy followed with a brace before their first goal of the day arrived. Laois senior hurlers Podge Delaney and Ciaran Comerford combined to see the latter roll the ball between goalkeeper Barry Kelly's legs to raise the green flag.

Clonaslee ended their drought with Gorman's second of the day, this time from a free, to keep them in touch - but The Harps struck for their second goal a minute later, this time from Podge Delaney to push them nine points clear five minutes before the break.

Clonaslee were awarded a penalty on thirty minutes after Enda McEvoy was tripped in the square, but Conor Gorman's blistering strike ballooned back off the crossbar. He did however slot a free a minute later, but The Harps finished the half strongly with 1-1 in the final minutes. Ciaran Comerford sent over a free having won it himself, and then turned provider with a perfect pass to release Darren Maher for their third goal.

The Harps took a twelve point lead to the dressing rooms at half-time, 3-6 to 0-3.

Ciaran Comerford restarted the half with a point, as did Podge Delaney, but Clonaslee set about reducing the deficit with a Tom Horan point followed by a Conor Gorman brace to narrow the gap.

Two red cards followed in as many minutes for Clonaslee St Manman's. Tom Horan was the first to be sent to the line and Conor McEvoy quickly followed, both for second-yellow card offences, to reduce them to thirteen-men. Regardless, Clonaslee went up the pitch and blasted their only goal through Bob Downey directly after.

The Harps responded with their fourth goal, teenager Aaron O'Grady's shot dipping into the top left-hand corner of the net from range to erase any chance of a Clonaslee comeback. Conor Gorman slotted Clonaslee's final point from a free ten minutes from time.

The Harps were awarded a penalty shortly after after Ciaran Comerford was fouled, but Comerford was denied from the resulting shot when Barry Kelly pulled off an excellent save. Points followed from Daniel Comerford, Ciaran Comerford and a brace from Padraic Dunne to seal The Harps victory.

Late drama followed as Clonaslee finished with eleven players after Shay Foynes and Enda McEvoy were sent to the line during injury-time as The Harps were crowned Division 5 champions.

THE HARPS

Scorers: Ciaran Comerford 1-4 (0-1 free), Podge Delaney 1-1, Darren Maher and Aaron O’Grady 1-0 each, Padraic Dunne 0-3, Niall Brophy 0-2, David Doheny and Daniel Comerford 0-1 each.

Team: Paul Shortall; Shane Brophy, Stephen Thomas, Conor Brophy; Daniel Comerford, Tommy Moore, Padraic Dunne; Pat Walshe, David Doheny; Aaron O’Grady, Padraig Delaney, Darren Maher; Lee Campion, Ciaran Comerford, Niall Brophy. Subs: Tony Lee Donoghue, Richie Saunders, Stephen O’Brien, Donnacha Quinn, Ciaran Shortall, Albert Townsend, Tom Walsh.

CLONASLEE ST MANMAN'S

Scorers: Conor Gorman 0-6 (0-5 frees), Bob Downey 1-0, Tom Horan 0-1.

Team: Barry Kelly; Ciaran Fitzgerald, Conor McEvoy, John Molloy; Oisin Murray, Patrick White, Shay Foynes; Joe McRedmond, Niall Hogan; Bob Downey, Sean Dunne, Tom Horan; Cian Barrett, Conor Gorman, PJ Fitzpatrick. Subs: Seamus Rosney, Patrick Delaney, Ciaran Conroy, Martin Fallen, Michael O’Brien, Enda McEvoy

REFEREE: Mick Tarpey (Kilcavan)