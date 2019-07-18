A Laois spark was ignited in Croke Park, let’s see it turn into a flame

I have never been more proud to be a Laois person. I thought that it would take some spectacular victory to surpass the feelings of joy and happiness we felt last in O'Moore Park in the victory over Dublin.

But, who would have thought that defeat at the hands of Tipperary and the manner of that defeat could do it within one week?

I have never been happier or more proud to be a Laois person than I was on Sunday in Croke if I would not prefer to be from Kilkenny or from Dublin so I could have presented my own county with All Ireland Cups.

I always bristled when asked this.

My answer was always the same. I wouldn’t swap being a Laois person for anything in the world. You cannot change who you are or where you are from.

We are from Laois and WE ARE LAOIS.

Laois arrived in Croke Park with a huge percentage of our population wearing Laois jerseys and fully prepared to chant LAOIS, LAOIS LAOIS at any and every opportunity.

We knew we were up against the odds and the bookies didn’t spare us with odds of 80 to 1 against a Laois win. Indeed if winning was all that mattered to us few of us would have travelled to the game, but it’s about much more than that.

It’s about being part of hurling. It’s about being part of expressing our identity, our Laoisness.

It’s about saying that we are from a small county with a small hurling population that is proud of its contribution to our national game over the last 135 years. It’s about looking one of the most powerful counties in hurling in the eye and saying “we can live with you.

We can compete with you and we can match you.

Imagine! Laois teens never saw Laois hurlers play in Croke Park until just over two weeks ago. In the meantime, we have seen them win against Westmeath and Dublin and compete on an equal footing with Tipperary.

The fact that Jack Kelly won The Sunday Game's Man of the Match spoke volumes for the team performance.

We owe so much to Eddie, Fran Niall, Tommy, Pat and all the other back-room team and the players for this wonderful journey from the despair of the last few years to the hope of wonderful times to come.

Pictured: Rathdowney Errill man Jack Kelly accepts his Sunday Game Man of the Match award sponsored by Littlewoods

Sunday was wonderful. We had our ups and downs. We stood up to decisions that went against us. We refused to let them get the better of us. We played with 14 men against 15.

Our hurlers stood up when it counted. Our supporters recognised that. They applauded our players until the last of them had disappeared down the tunnel.

They turned and hugged one another because they were grateful to have been part of something special.

Being from Laois will never be the same again. Last Sunday day changed all that.

Little boys and girls who witnessed those scenes in Croke Park today will aspire to play, and to compete and to win for our county.

A spark was ignited.

Let’s see it turn into a flame which will never be easily quenched. Let’s never forget the joy of hearing the chant of LAOIS, LAOIS, LAOIS ring out around Croke Park today.

Let’s never forget that being from Laois is special. We realised that all of us gathered in that magnificent stadium not only celebrated the achievements of our players but celebrated pride of place...our place ...LAOIS.

Let nobody doubt it after today.

We love Laois. WE ARE LAOIS.