Laois clubs take to Twitter to wish club members the best in Leinster U-20 final

With fourteen clubs being represented in tonight's huge Leinster U-20 final against the capital, Dublin, there is guaranteed to be massive Laois crowd making the trip over to Tullamore for the game.

Senior clubs Portarlington, O'Dempsey's, Courtwood and St Joseph's lead the way with four players on the panel from their respective clubs.

The panel in full is as follows:

Killian Horgan (Annanough); Kevin Byrne (Ballylinan), Seamus Lacey (Ballylinan); Diarmuid Whelan (Ballyroan-Abbey) (Captain); Robert Tyrell (Camross), Sean Condon (Clonaslee St Manman's), Jack Owens (Clonaslee St Manman's), Sean O’Flynn (Courtwood), Matthew Byron (Courtwood), Niall Dunne (Courtwood), Alan Kinsella (Courtwood); Niall Gorman (Emo), Jack Owens (Emo); Micheal Doran (Killeshin), Paddy Walsh (Killeshin); Tom Kelly (O’Dempsey’s), Mark Barry (O’Dempsey’s), Barry Howlin (O’Dempsey’s), Daniel McCormack (O’Dempsey’s); Ronan Coffey (Portarlington), Colin Slevin (Portarlington) (Vice-captain), Alex Mohan (Portarlington), Eoin Kennedy (Portarlington); Michael Dowling (Portlaoise), Jason Maher (Portlaoise), Ross Brennan (Portlaoise); Eoin Dunne (Rosenallis); Mikie Dempsey (St Joseph’s), Dean Brophy (St Joseph’s), Bernard Wheatley (St Joseph’s), Jack Lacey (St Joseph’s), Josh Lacey (St Joseph's); PJ Daly (The Heath), Dylan Kavanagh (The Heath).

Throw in at O'Connor Park, Tullamore is set for 7:30pm, and because of the big crowd expected supporters have been warned about traffic delays. You can read more about that HERE.

Some of the fourteen clubs took to Twitter to wish all the best for their crop and the rest of the panel in tonight's match.

Below are the tweets wishing the players the best of luck:

Best of Luck to the Laois U20s tonight!!



The very best of luck to our own lads, Dylan Kavanagh and PJ Daly, and all the @CLGLaois team tonight in the Leinster U20 final Vs Dublin in O'Connor Park Tullamore. Laois Abú — OfficialHeathGaa (@GaaHeath) July 19, 2019

Best of luck to Billy Delaney who is a selector & all the Laois u20 panel & management tomorrow night in the Leinster final. pic.twitter.com/YrNs8kNLum — Stradbally GAA Club (@Stradbally_GAA) July 18, 2019

Best of luck to our own PJ Daly who is part of the Laois U20 football panel who play Dublin in the Leinster final tomorrow evening. https://t.co/20bqEYAAHP — Clonad GAA Club (@ClonadGAA) July 18, 2019

The very best of luck to our own Seamus Lacey and Kevin Byrne and all the Laois U20 players and management in their opening round of the Leinster Championship this evening in Newbridge against Kildare from all at Ballylinan GAA Club. — BallylinanGAA (@BallylinanGAA) June 25, 2019

Laois U20 team to play Kildare on Wednesday in the championship.congrats to Alex,Colin,Ronan who are named on the starting 15 with Eoin in the subs. Best of luck to the lads and the Laois team. pic.twitter.com/OYjjNyx1zy — PortarlingtonGAA (@PortGAA) June 23, 2019

Best of luck to Laois U20's tomorrow evening and particularly to O'Dempseys player's Dan McCormack, Mark Barry, Barry Howlin and Tom Kelly. https://t.co/fKjbPet9Bj — O'Dempseys GFC (@ODempseysgfc) July 8, 2019

Ádh mór oraibh Dé hAoine leaids!! Go néirí le foireann Laoise!! #laoisabu pic.twitter.com/i0YPUxKLjV — Courtwood GAA (@courtwoodgaa) July 17, 2019