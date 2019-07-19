GAA

Laois clubs take to Twitter to wish club members the best in Leinster U-20 final

The Laois U-20 footballers in a huddle prior to throw in against Westmeath

With fourteen clubs being represented in tonight's huge Leinster U-20 final against the capital, Dublin, there is guaranteed to be massive Laois crowd making the trip over to Tullamore for the game.

Senior clubs Portarlington, O'Dempsey's, Courtwood and St Joseph's lead the way with four players on the panel from their respective clubs. 

The panel in full is as follows:

Killian Horgan (Annanough); Kevin Byrne (Ballylinan), Seamus Lacey (Ballylinan); Diarmuid Whelan (Ballyroan-Abbey) (Captain); Robert Tyrell (Camross), Sean Condon (Clonaslee St Manman's), Jack Owens (Clonaslee St Manman's), Sean O’Flynn (Courtwood), Matthew Byron (Courtwood), Niall Dunne (Courtwood), Alan Kinsella (Courtwood); Niall Gorman (Emo), Jack Owens (Emo); Micheal Doran (Killeshin), Paddy Walsh (Killeshin); Tom Kelly (O’Dempsey’s), Mark Barry (O’Dempsey’s), Barry Howlin (O’Dempsey’s), Daniel McCormack (O’Dempsey’s); Ronan Coffey (Portarlington), Colin Slevin (Portarlington) (Vice-captain), Alex Mohan (Portarlington), Eoin Kennedy (Portarlington); Michael Dowling (Portlaoise), Jason Maher (Portlaoise), Ross Brennan (Portlaoise); Eoin Dunne (Rosenallis); Mikie Dempsey (St Joseph’s), Dean Brophy (St Joseph’s), Bernard Wheatley (St Joseph’s), Jack Lacey (St Joseph’s), Josh Lacey (St Joseph's); PJ Daly (The Heath), Dylan Kavanagh (The Heath).

Throw in at O'Connor Park, Tullamore is set for 7:30pm, and because of the big crowd expected supporters have been warned about traffic delays. You can read more about that HERE.

Some of the fourteen clubs took to Twitter to wish all the best for their crop and the rest of the panel in tonight's match.

Below are the tweets wishing the players the best of luck: