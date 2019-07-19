TWITTER REACTION: Laois fans react as U-20's fall to Dublin in Leinster final

Laois fell to a thirteen point defeat at the hands of Dublin today in the Leinster U-20 final, and while few could argue that Dublin weren't deserving winners, the scoreline reflects a bit harshly on Laois.

Along with Dublin's superior ruthlessness in front of goal, referee Brendan Cawley came under plenty of criticism for his performance by Laois by Laois supporters and players alike.

We took a look at some of the twitter reaction straight after the game below..

Hard luck to laois under 20's goals against run of play and referee killed us at crucial stages. #thefutureisstillbright July 19, 2019

It was great game to watch Laois played well too dubs very clinical — Patrick Curtis jnr (@PatrickCurtisj1) July 19, 2019

Archer is a very good player and he has the body language of a fella that knows he’s a very good player — Colm Parkinson (@Woolberto) July 19, 2019

The referee is a very very bad referee and he has the appearance and body language of a very bad referee, truly shocking — Gerard 'Buster' Dunne (@dunners23) July 19, 2019

#laovdub Ref giving all the handy frees when the match is over and after shafting Laois throughout the match. The worst type. At least @officialgaa president will be happy. — Damien Browne (@damiendebrun) July 19, 2019

At the risk of sounding biased, the standard of refereeing in this Laois Dublin game is pathetic — Jamie Leavy (@iamGilbertL) July 19, 2019

Laois need to cool there jets #laoisvdub — Drummer 44 77 Formula E (@Movie_Boxset) July 19, 2019

Eddie Brennan has got rid of the culture of stupid sending off ms in laois, footballers need to learn.

Brain dead stuff.Why? https://t.co/ZR8s46xdOz — Martin Mckenna (@MartinM22955736) July 19, 2019

Where to the GAA pull these absolute jokes of referees out of.. absolute scandalous job been done of Laois here... worst performance i have seen all year from any ref — Peter O'Leary (@poleary7) July 19, 2019