Laois turn in gutsy second-half display to overcome Wexford

The Laois camogie side had to dig deep in the second-half to overcome Wexford in Mountrath this evening, upping their intensity massively to run out four point victors despite finishing with 14 players.

Laois 2 - 10

Wexford 1 - 9

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship

Laois got on the scoreboard first through Donnagh Mortimer, but Wexford replied through Jessie Harding and Ellen Roche (free).

Laois struck for the opening goal though, with Sarah Creagh sailing past the Wexford defence and picking out corner-forward Amy Loughman, and she skilfully flicked it over Wexford goalkeeper Roisin Tobin and into the back of the net.

A nice individual score from Jessie Quinlan followed, but Wexford hit back with a Ellen Roche getting a point and a mishit Chloe Cashe free ended up In the back of Laura Dunne’s net.

Another fine effort from Jessie Quinlan saw Laois go in 1-3 apiece with Wexford at half-time.

Wexford began the second half brightly, Clodagh Fitzhenry and Kate Devereux both grabbing good scores, but Laois struck straight back with their second goal.

After a goal-mouth struggle Mary Keating’s close-range effort was deflected on to the post, but the rebound fell to Aisling O’Dea and she raised the green flag for Laois.

Anna Hennessy and Ellen Roche replied for Wexford to see them trail by the minimum, but Laois fired over the next three scores with a free each taken by Jessie Quinlan and Clodagh Tynan and one from play from Alice Walsh.

Chloe Cashe (free) and substitute Aimee Collier traded points, before Laois ensured victory with Sheila Burke, Walsh and another substitute, the talented Kirsten Keenan, all raising white flags and seeing Laois to victory.

***********

*See Tuesday's Leinster Express Sport for full coverage

***********

LAOIS

Scorers: Aisling O’Dea and Amy Loughman 1-0 each, Jessie Quinlan 0-3, Alice Walsh 0-2, Sheila Burke, Clodagh Tynan (free), Kirsten Keenan (free), Aimee Collier and Donnagh Mortimer 0-1 each.

Team: Laura Dunne; Aoife Hyland, Aisling Burke, Claire Fitzgerald; Liadan C Fennell, Clodagh Tynan, Mairead Burke; Jessie Quinlan, Sarah Creagh; Alice Walsh, Sheila Burke, Donnagh Mortimer; Amy Loughman, Mary Keating, Aisling O’Dea. Subs: Aimee Collier, Kirsten Keenan, Roisin Kilmartin, Rebecca Williams.

WEXFORD

Scorers: Chloe Cashe 1-1 (frees), Ellen Roche (0-2 frees) and Clodagh Fitzhenry 0-3 each, Kate Devereux and Jessie Harding 0-1 each.

Team: Roisin Tobin; Ciara Donoghue (capt), Nessa Wickham, Alannah Davis; Chloe Cashe, Emma Doyle, Catriona O’Brien; Eimear Nolan, Anna Hennessy; Sarah Barnville, Kate Devereux, Ellen Roche (vice-capt); Clodagh Fitzhenry, Niamh Kehoe, Jessie Harding. Subs: Muireann Nic Corcrain, Aisling Haligan.

REFEREE: Mike Ryan (Tipperary)