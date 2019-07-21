Camross cruise past Ballypickas in Intermediate opener

A strong Camross selection overpowered Ballypickas in the opening round of the Laois Intermediate Hurling Championship at Durrow today, finishing 21-point victors by the final whistle.

Camross 2 - 24

Ballypickas 1 - 6

Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 1

Camross dominated from start to finish, firing seven points in the opening ten minutes before pulling 1-10 to no score ahead shortly after the quarter of an hour mark.

A brace of points from David Mortimer (frees) and Craig Carroll eased Camross four points in front after the first five minutes, both adding one more apiece alongside points from Eoin Dowling, Oisin Bennett and Darren Drennan to march nine clear by the 15-minute mark.

The first goal of the day arrived directly after when Oisin Bennett picked out Craig Carroll to rattle the Ballypickas net. Camross’ senior goalkeeper, Tadhg Doran, operating at full-forward on this Intermediate side raised his first white flag to extend the lead to 1-10.

Ballypickas registered their first score of the day 18-minutes in when MJ Lalor converted a tricky free to set them underway before adding their second from a 65. Camross replied each time with Doran and Carroll adding to their tallies.

Ballypickas gave themselves a glimmer of hope in the final ten minutes of the half when Kieran Bowe set MJ Lalor away on a determined run through the Camross box before unleashing a perfectly measured shot into the bottom right-hand corner of the net, beating Laois senior substitute goalkeeper Thomas Dunphy in the process.

A fine point from midfielder Paddy Boggan reduced the Ballypickas arrears to nine-points, and a final point apiece from Lalor and Doran sent the sides to the dugouts with the scoreboard reading 1-13 to 1-4 in favour of Camross.

Camross had the swirling wind behind their backs in the closing-half, adding 1-11 in the second 30-minutes while Ballypickas were restricted to a brace of frees from MJ Lalor on a difficult afternoon in Durrow.

David Mortimer would hit five more to bring his account to eight points, and Matthew Collier a a quick pair before Ballypickas would reopen their account from a free. Lalor struck Balypickas’ final point three minutes later, accounting for all but one of their total.

Camross rounded off the game with 1-3 in the final minutes, their second goal slotted by Carroll as they finished 21-points clear.

CAMROSS

Scorers: David Mortimer 0-9 (0-7 frees), Craig Carroll 1-4, Tadhg Doran 0-4, Eoin Dowling 1-1, Oisin Bennett and Matthew Collier 0-2 each, Darren Drennan and Odhran Phelan 0-1 each.

Team: Thomas Dunphy; Tadhg Drennan, Daniel Breen, Craig Delaney; Michael Phelan, Damien Keenan, Malvin Moloney; Odhran Phelan, Craig Carroll, David Mortimer; Darren Drennan, Tadhg Doran, Oisin Bennett. Sub: Ollie Conroy for Collier (45 mins).

BALLYPICKAS

Scorers: MJ Lalor 1-5 (0-5 frees), Paddy Boggan 0-1.

Team: Sean O’Dea; William McDonald, Paddy Gorman, Tim Cass; Brian Lalor, Liam Lalor, Declan Cahill; Micheal Downey, Paddy Boggan; Colin Kinsella, Kieran Bowe, Daire McWey; Thomas Whelan, Paddy Boggan, MJ Lalor. Subs: Jamie O’Dea for P Boggan (HT), Sean Foyle for B Lalor (55 mins).

REFEREE: Anthony Stapleton (Rathdowney-Errill)