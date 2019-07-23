Laois GAA announce annual Golf Classic

Another date for your diary, the Laois GAA Golf Classic is set to take place next month in Rathdowney Golf Club.

Now an annual event, Laois GAA have penciled in their Golf Classic for Friday 23 August in the lovely setting of Rathdowney Golf Club. The event will feature panelists from both the hurling and football squads that enjoyed a busy year on the inter-county scene, as well as members of the public.

This year, the event is sponsored by Topcon where Laois goalkeeping great Fergal Byron works.

In the past the event has been a success with some great days out enjoyed by all. The four-man scramble competition costs €200, including lunch, with prizes on offer for the day.

Anyone wishing to enter a team can do so by contacting Liam Delaney by phone on 086 6097732. For more information see the Laois GAA Facebook page or Laois GAA Twitter page.