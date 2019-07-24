Portlaoise push past Ballylinan to keep bid for three-in-a-row on course

In the opening fixture of the Laois Senior Football Championship, the reigning county champions Portlaoise continued their march for a third successive Jack Delaney Cup with a 13 point victory over Ballylinan in O'Moore Park tonight.

Portlaoise 2 - 18

Ballylinan 0 - 11

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 1

Despite being reduced to 14-men before half-time, Portlaoise went in eight-points clear at the break with Ronan McEvoy and Jason Maher lifting white flags alongside a Conor Boyle goal just two minutes in. The second-half didn't deviate much from the first as The Town powered through to the next round.

Ballylinan came close from the throw-in when Ciaran Farrell was expertly blocked down by Brian Mulligan to send it out for a 45. Cathail Dunne converted the resulting kick to edge them into an early lead. Portlaoise replied in typical fashion, Jason Maher squaring the ball to Conor Boyle to rattle the Ballylinan net from close range with two minutes elapsed.

Cathail Dunne and Ciaran Farrell hit points either side of a Ronan McEvoy brace in the opening minutes. Kieran Lillis and Bruno McCormack followed for the Town, while Ballylinan kept in touch with Dunne's third of the half after a quarter of an hour.

Portlaoise stretched their legs up until the final minutes of the half with Jason Maher (3), Ronan McEvoy (2) and Bruno McCormack all adding points to extend their lead before Portlaoise were then reduced to 14-men after a straight red card for substitute Gary Saunders 12 minutes after his introduction.

Cathail Dunne sent over the resulting free to leave eight points between the sides at half-time, 1-10 to 0-5.

Portlaoise emerged for the second-half and added 1-1 in the initial minutes, Jason Maher on-hand to bag their second goal. Ballylinan replied with points from Dunne, Alan Farrell and Larry Kealy, but Portlaoise kept them at bay with efforts from Brian Mulligan and Jason Maher (2).

Substitute Cathal Leonard and a beautiful curling point from Cathail Dunne were quickly returned by Bruno McCormack, Ciaran McEvoy and Craig Rogers as Portlaoise cantered toward the final whistle.

Cathail Dunne kicked his seventh of the day four minutes before the end, but the final score of the day went to the favourites for the Championship through last year's man-of-the-match in the county final, Ricky Maher, as Portlaoise progress to the next round.

PORTLAOISE

Scorers: Ronan McEvoy 0-6, Jason Maher 1-3 (0-2 frees), Bruno McCormack 0-4 (0-3 frees), Conor Boyle 1-0, Kieran Lillis 0-1, Brian Mulligan 0-1, Ciaran McEvoy 0-1, Craig Rogers 0-1, Ricky Maher 0-1.

Team: Michael Nolan; Chris Finn, David Seale, David Holland; Paddy Downey, Brian Mulligan, Colin Finn; Kieran Lillis, Ciaran McEvoy; Ronan McEvoy, Conor Boyle, Gareth Dillon; Bruno McCormack, Damon Larkin, Jason Maher. Subs: Gary Saunders for Holland (15 mins), Craig Rogers for Colin Finn (48 mins), Ricky Maher for McCormack (51 mins), Paul Cahillane for Boyle (55 mins).

BALLYLINAN

Scorers: Cathail Dunne 0-7 (0-4 frees, 0-1 45), Ciaran Farrell 0-1, Alan Farrell 0-1, James Redmond 0-1

Team: Tom Wright; Conor Behan, Eric Kenna, Kevin Byrne; Cathal Leonard, Richie Ryan, Robbie Donoher; Seamus Lacey, Jamie Farrell; Alan Farrell, Ciaran Farrell, Cathal Fennessy; Andy McEvoy, Cathail Dunne, Ciaran Fennessy. Subs: Oisin Leonard for Byrne (7 mins), James Redmond for McEvoy (HT), Larry Kealy for Fennessy (BC, 34 mins), Dermot Leonard for Behan (44 mins), John Kealy for Kenna (55)

REFEREE: Clifford Ward (Portarlington)