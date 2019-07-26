Laois SFC Prediction: Stradbally v Killeshin

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship

Stradbally v Killeshin

O'Moore Park @7.45pm, Friday 26th July

Laois SFC Round 1

Odds: Stradbally 8/11 | Draw 13/2 | Killeshin 11/8

A massive game for both sides. The winner could possibly make a run to the latter stages of the competition, but on the flip side, the loser could be headed for a spiral all the way to relegation.

Both made the quarters last year, but Killeshin's run was possibly the more exciting. They played a lovely brand of football last season, but endured a somewhat lackluster 1B campaign and will now be without three youngsters that were key to last year's quarter-final run in Shane Bolger, Evan Lowry and Adam Deering - all three are Stateside for the summer.

Stradbally had a poor league run by their own standards, although their attentions were split due to Stradbally Town's run in the soccer. Jamie Kavanagh is suspended for the opener, while they are also without the hero from their 2016 triumph, Jody Dillon, for the Killeshin game.

Verdict: Killeshin