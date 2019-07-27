Laois SFC Prediction: St Joseph's v O'Dempsey's

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship

Laois SFC Round 1

St Joseph's v O'Dempsey's

O'Moore Park @7.30pm, Saturday 27th July

Odds: St Joseph's 7/4 | Draw 7/1 | O'Dempsey's 8/15

Two teams who know each other well, St Joseph's and O'Dempsey's have regularly done battle in league finals over the past few years, and now they're set to meet in the championship. O'Dempsey's have gotten the better of St Joseph's on the two occasions they previously met in the Division 1A finals.

O'Dempsey's had a fairy tale road to a first senior football final appearance since 1983 last year. They lost to Graiguecullen in round one, but victories over Arles-Killeen, Ballylinan after a replay and Emo saw them in a rematch with Graiguecullen in the semi-finals, and the Killenard side got their revenge. They lost to Portlaoise in the final, but were competitive for large periods of play.

St Joseph's looked to be motoring well last year as they picked up impressive wins over The Heath, Portarlington and Stradbally, and went into a semi-final clash as underdogs against Portlaoise. They were at least hoping to put it up to Portlaoise, but The Town brushed them aside on their way to the Jack Delaney cup.

Mark Barry and Daniel McCormack will return from U-20 duty for O'Dempsey's, while Dean Brophy, Bernard Wheatley, Mikie Dempsey and Jack Lacey will do likewise for St Joseph's. This one should go down to the wire, but O'Dempseys' experience should push them past St Joseph's.

Verdict: O'Dempsey's