Laois SFC Prediction: Ballyfin v Graiguecullen

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship

Laois SFC Round 1

Ballyfin v Graiguecullen

O'Moore Park @5.30pm, Sunday 28th July

Odds: Graiguecullen 1/10 | Draw 14/1 | Ballyfin 11/2

Possibly one of the more straightforward ties in the round to call, Graiguecullen should possess too much quality for Killian Fitzpatrick's Ballyfin in this one.

Ballyfin celebrated league success recently, as they defeated Intermediate outfit The Rock in an extra-time classic. However, that was in the fourth tier of the league, while Graiguecullen competed in the top tier. They also can welcome back Daniel O'Reilly and Trevor Collins back, which will add an abundance of pace to the starting line-up - but are without Brian Byrne as he is away travelling for the summer.

Graiguecullen endured heartbreak in the semi-finals last year to O'Dempsey's, a team they had previously beaten in the first round. That signaled a second successive semi-final defeat in two years, and a that's not a record they'll want to go on for a third year.

They will most likely be without full-back Mark Timmons for this one, as he picked up a hand injury on inter-county duty. That will give Ballyfin some confidence, and if they can get good ball into Sean Moore he's capable of putting up a big scoring tally.

That said, Kevin Doogue's Graiguecullen should have too much in the tank and will be looking at having another crack at reaching a championship final.

Verdict: Graiguecullen