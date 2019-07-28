Laois SFC Prediction: Arles-Killeen v Crettyard

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship

Laois SFC Round 1

Crettyard v Arles-Killeen

O'Moore Park @7.00pm, Sunday 28th July

Odds: Arles-Killeen 4/9 | Draw 15/2 | Crettyard 21/10

When this draw was made, these two teams will have probably been relatively pleased. Arles-Killeen will go in as favourites, but Crettyard will feel this is their golden chance at avoiding having to deal with relegation worries.

Crettyard will be without the Gaels contingent following the rule change this year. With Evan O'Carroll out with the Laois Seniors for most of the league, and a number of players split with soccer commitments, Crettyard had a number of disappointing displays in Division 2. That said, O'Carroll and Cormac Murphy will form a formidable attacking partnership.

Crettyard had a relatively decent showing in the championship last year, losing out to Ballylinan by just two points in round one, but they bounced back with a crucial victory over Ballyfin Gaels in the losers section to stay away from any relegation trouble. A heavy ten point loss meant they would go no further though.

Arles-Killeen had probably their poorest performance in the senior championship in a number of seasons last year. They agonisingly fell at the hands of Emo in a replay in round one, but really should have won it the first time around. A heavy defeat to O'Dempsey's followed, but they managed to pull it together in the relegation semi-final to see off Clonaslee St Manman's, with Donie Kingston running the show.

Arles-Killeen's squad aren't getting any younger, but the class of the Kingston's, Donie Brennan and Jason Enright should be enough to see off Crettyard here.

Verdict: Arles-Killeen