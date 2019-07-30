Laois SFC Prediction: Ballyroan Abbey v Emo

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship

Laois SFC Round 1

Ballyroan Abbey v Emo

O'Moore Park @7.45pm, Monday 29th July

Odds: Emo 5/4 | Draw 13/2 | Ballyroan Abbey 4/5

This match could possibly be one of the games of the round, with two attacking teams in Ballyroan Abbey and Emo set to go toe to toe. Jack Owens of Emo and Diarmuid Whelan of Ballyroan Abbey are two exciting forwards who showed plenty of ability for the Laois U-20's this year.

Emo endured a solid return to Senior championship ranks last year after getting promoted from Intermediate in 2017, seeing off Arles-Killeen in an epic contest after a replay, and they then beat Arles-Kilcruise impressively. They lost out to neighbours O'Dempsey's in the quarters, but will be looking to kick on from that season.

Ballyroan Abbey also reached the quarter-final stage last year. A narrow loss to Portarlington in round one was followed by a solid win over The Heath, and they then saw off Arles-Kilrcruise in two of the best game in the championship after a replay. That momentum was firmly stopped in its tracks when they lost heavily to Portlaoise, but Ballyroan Abbey have a lot to be excited about going forward.

Ballyroan Abbey operated in a higher league division this year than Emo, and while you can't gain much of a form guide with the leagues, they have been motoring steadily since last year and might just come out the right side of this. Expect a close encounter.

Verdict: Ballyroan Abbey