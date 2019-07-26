Killeshin cruise past Stradbally in opening round

A dominant Killeshin side marched past the Stradbally challenge in the opening round of the Laois Senior Football Championship at O'Moore Park tonight.

Killeshin 3 - 14

Stradbally 2 - 6

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 1

Without Jody Dillon’s magic, 2016 champions Stradbally failed to get anything going up front and Killeshin, who were without Adam Deering, Evan Lowry and Shane Bolger, marched to a simple win.

Killeshin couldn’t have dreamt of a better start to this year’s championship, with Brian Lowry getting in for a goal within sixty seconds of play. He played a swift give and go with Luke Attride and rounded Stradbally goalkeeper Wayne Comerford before dispatching into the right hand side of the goals.

David Aston got Killeshin’s first point through a free shortly after, with the hero from Laois' game against Derry in the All-Ireland Qualifiers Eoin Lowry getting their first from play.

Stradbally were misfiring up front early on, and badly missed Jody Dillon's creative spark. Justin Lalor (two) and Padraig Fitzpatrick both registered wides for them.

Luke Attride scored a beauty with the outside of his boot to put Killeshin six to the good, but Stradbally finally managed to kick themselves into life.

Darren Maher played a one-two with full-forward Tom Shiel and the veteran provided a sublime finish into the right corner of Shane Coakley’s net.

Eoin Buggie got Stradbally’s first point, but Killeshin responded strongly to take the initiative once more.

David Aston and Brian Lowry were both involved in a move that culminated with Aston sending a powerful shot beyond Stradbally’s outstretched arms.

Cathal Brennan took advantage of a sublime cross-field ball from Stephen Attride for another Killeshin point, and then Eoin Lowry gave Killeshin a seven point lead.

Stradbally replied decently, with Jack Deegan, Colm Begley and Darren Maher all raising white flags, but Killeshin ended the half on a positive note.

Points from Cathal Brennan and teenager Ross Bolger sent Killeshin into a 2-8 to 1-4 lead at half-time.

The second-half began with both sides defending valiantly, and we didn’t get our first score of the half until the 41st minute.

David Aston sent a free between the uprights, and substitute Mark McDermott made an immediate impression with a nice point off his left.

Tom Shiel replied with Stradbally’s first of the second half, but Laois U-20 star Michael Doran then sent over two lovely points off either foot, with Aston adding another from a placed ball near the sideline.

Justin Lalor got Stradbally’s second point of the second half, and with five minutes left, Stradbally scored a consolation goal through a Benny Lawlor rebounded penalty, after he himself was taken down.

Any question of the result was put to bed when Stephen Attride rounded Wayne Comerford and sealed the deal for Killeshin to see them advance to the next round.

***********

*See Tuesday's Leinster Express Sport for full coverage

***********

KILLESHIN

Scorers: David Aston 1-4 (0-4 frees), Brian Lowry and Stephen Attride 1-0 each, Eoin Lowry 0-3, Cathal Brennan and Michael Doran 0-2 each, Ross Bolger, Mark McDermott and Luke Attride 0-1 each.

Team: Shane Coakley; Kevin Ryan , Jeremy Mahon, Keelan Galligan; Pauric Bolton, Stephen Attride, David Aston; Brian Lowry, Gavin Brennan; Luke Attride, Eoin Lowry, Arnie Mahon; Michael Doran, Cathal Brennan, Ross Bolger. Subs: Pat Doyle for Bolton (HT), Mark McDermott for Brennan (42 mins), James Davis for C Brennan (60 mins), Fionn Maher for B Lowry (60 mins, inj)

STRADBALLY

Scorers: Darren Maher 1-1, Benny Lawlor 1-0 (pen), Justin Lalor, Colm Begley, Eoin Buggie, Tom Shiel and Jack Deegan 0-1 each.

Team: Wayne Comerford; Colm Clancy, Eamon Conlon, Liam Clancy; Damien Murphy, Colm Begley, Killian McGannon; Eoin Buggie, Darren Maher; Padraig Fitzpatrick, Colm Kelly, Andrew Houlihan; Justin Lalor, Tom Shiel, Benny Lawlor. Sub: John Clancy for McGannon (53 mins).

REFEREE: Seamus Mulhare (The Heath)