Murphy leads the line as Portarlington power past The Heath

A dominant Porarlington side powered past The Heath in Round 1 of the Laois Senior football Championship in O'Moore Park this evening, Colm Murphy leading the line with an eleven point haul.

Portarlington 0 - 19

The Heath 0 - 7

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 1

Portarlington dominated the possession for the first-half, yet only went in three points ahead as they failed to capitalise on their chances in the opening period. A number of shots dropped short and one came back off the post, although their most glaring opportunity fell to Paddy O'Sullivan who was through on goal but blazed his shot wide mid-way through the half.

They pushed further clear in the second half, containing The Heath to just two points as they finished well clear by the final whistle.

Portarlington were fastest out of the blocks with Jake Foster registering the first score of the day two minutes in. Colm Murphy doubled their lead after he was fouled and stepped up to convert the free himself, and then Foster added his second with a great score under pressure to ease them three points clear.

The Heath got off the mark through Chris Bergin before he went on to exchange frees with Foster.

Colm Murphy hit for Portarlington's fifth of the half, and they should have went further clear seconds later when a great move saw Paddy O'Sullivan with a goal opportunity straight ahead of him only to send his shot wide of the left-hand post.

Colm Murphy was on hand to recycle over after Foster's shot came back off the upright, and then Foster and Bergin traded points. The Heath finished the half strongly with points from Andrew Booth and Bergin, but the final point of the half went to Colm Murphy after a series of one-two passes to see them lead 0-8 to 0-3 at the interval.

Portarlington almost had a goal a minute after the restart when Murphy and Foster combined to try and walk the ball into the net, but the danger was cleared off the line at the last second by goalkeeper Joe Walshe.

Substitute Jason Moore added another to the Portarlington tally soon after, and then Portarlington had an opportunity to put the game to bed when Maurice Deegan awarded a penalty. Jake Foster saw his initial shot expertly saved by Joe Walshe but was bundled over just as he was about to pull the trigger on the rebound.

Portarlington goalkeeper Scott Osborne came forward to take the penalty, but The Heath's Joe Walshe was equal to his attempt to turn it away.

Points followed for Portarlington through through Murphy (2) and Stephen O'Neill before The Heath we reopen their account for the second half 18 minutes in through a Chris Bergin free.

Portarlington added four more points through Murphy (2), Ronan Coffey and Foster before The Heath would score their final point of the day five minutes from time through Bergin's sixth of the evening.

Portarlington closed out the game comfortably with three more points - all from the boot of Murphy - to see them through to the next round with a twelve point victory.

*See Tuesday's Leinster Express Sport for full coverage

PORTARLINGTON

Scorers: Colm Murphy 0-11 (0-4 frees), Jake Foster 0-5 (0-1 free), Jason Moore, Stephen O'Neill and Ronan Coffey 0-1 each.

Team: Scott Osborne; Dean Foster, Keith Bracken, Cathal Bennett; Paddy O'Sullivan, Robbie Piggott, Colin Slevin; Sean Byrne, Eoin McCann; Ronan Coffey, David Murphy, Stephen O'Neill; Jake Foster, Colm Murphy, Johnny Fulham. Subs: Jason Moore for Slevin (30 mins), Sean Michael Corcoran for Fulham (40 mins), Eoin Kennedy for Coffey (56 mins).

THE HEATH

Scorers: Chris Bergin 0-6 (0-4 frees), Andrew Booth 0-1

Team: Joe Walshe; Mark Dowling, Denis Booth, Gary Smith; Dylan Kavanagh, Alan Whelan, Neil Keane; Jimmy Nerney, Shane Forde; Robbie Ging, Daithi Carroll, Brian Ging; PJ Daly, Andrew Booth, Chris Bergin. Subs: Liam Kinsella for Forde (46 mins), James Phelan for R Ging (46 mins), Aidan Bergin for Daly (51 mins)

REFEREE: Maurice Deegan (Stradbally)