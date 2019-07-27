O'Dempsey's comfortably see off St Joseph's in Round 1

O'Dempsey's hopes of reaching a second-successive county final got off to a flying start in O'Moore Park this evening, finishing 10 point victors over St Joseph's in the opening round of the Senior Football Championship.

O'Dempsey's 2 - 15

St Joseph's 0 - 11

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 1

After a close opening half of football, O'Dempsey's marched for the dressing rooms with a two-point advantage - a Dan McCormack goal three minutes in sending them into an early lead they wouldn't relinquish.

McCormack, full-forward on the Laois U20 team that lost the Leinster final to Dublin last week, finished to the net less than three minutes after Mark Barry squared to the big target man for the first score of the game.

St Joseph's responded well with Noel Garvan and Josh Lacey posting points to erase O'Dempsey's early advantage. Points from Michael Finlay and Mark Barry restored the O'Dempsey's three-point cushion, but Conor Kealy's well-taken point left two between the sides after the opening ten minutes.

Matthew Finlay's sent over his first from a free on 15 minutes, but St Joseph's replied with a Dylan Doyle brace to make it a one point game heading into the final ten minutes of the first half.

The sides closed out the half with three more apiece. Aidan Brennan landed a wonder score while Dylan Doyle and Josh Lacey followed for St Joseph's. Barry Kelly, Dan McCormack and Matthew Finlay all lifted white flags for O'Dempsey's to see them take a two point lead into the break, 1-7 to 0-8.

O'Dempsey's enjoyed the lions share of the possession in the second half, holding St Joseph's to just three points in the final thirty minutes of football.

Matthew Finlay picked up where he left off, registering the first point of the half less than 20 seconds in. Their second goal arrived directly after, Johnny Kelly rolling the ball past Aaron Cooney.

Michael Finlay extended the O'Dempsey's lead before James Kelly reopened the St Joseph's account 44 minutes in from a free. Matthew Finlay pounced on the loose ball to fist over, but then O'Dempsey's were reduced to 14-men when Robbie Kehoe received his marching orders for an incident with Noel Garvan.

O'Dempsey's pressed on with Barry Kelly, Matthew Finlay and Conor Meredith all pointing while St Joseph's managed two more - both from Dylan Doyle.

The final point of the day went to Barry Kelly as O'Dempsey's march on in the Championship.

O'DEMPSEY'S

Scorers: Matthew Finlay 0-6 (0-2 frees), Dan McCormack 1-1, Johnny Kelly 1-0, Barry Kelly and Michael Finlay 0-3 each, Mark Barry and Conor Meredith 0-1 each.

Team: Podge Bannon; Cormac O'Hora, Shane Nerney, Keith Kavanagh; Peter O'Leary, Robbie Kehoe, Bryan Meredith; Barry Kelly, Rory Bracken; Mark Barry, Conor Meredith, Matthew Finlay; Johnny Kelly, Dan McCormack, Michael Finlay. Subs: Brian Nugent for J Kelly (45 mins), Tommy Kehoe for O’Hora (54 mins), Barry Howlin for Nugent (59 mins).

ST JOSEPH'S

Scorers: Dylan Doyle 0-5, Josh Lacey 0-2, Noel Garvan, James Kelly (free), Conor Kealy and Aidan Brennan 0-1 each.

Team: Aaron Cooney; Aidan Brennan, Cathal Fleming, Tom Dunne; Dean Brophy, James Kelly, Donie Ramsbottom; Bernard Wheatley, Adam Campion; Mikie Dempsey, Dylan Doyle, Josh Lacey; Conor Kealy, Noel Garvan, Mickey Keogh. Subs: Colin Campion for Ramsbottom (45 mins).

REFEREE: Joe Brennan (Crettyard)