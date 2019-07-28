Kingston hauls 14-man Arles-Killeen over the line against Crettyard

Arles-Killeen booked their place in the next round of the Laois Senior Football Championship following a closely-fought battle against Crettyard in O'Moore Park this evening, despite finishing with 14-men as Donie Kingston hit 1-9 along the way.

Arles-Killeen 1 - 13

Crettyard 1 - 11

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 1

Crettyard’s Evan O’Carroll got his side off to a solid start, as he caught the kick-out, surged forward, and placed between the sticks. Jason Enright missed a free for Arles-Killeen, but O’Carroll didn’t miss the placed ball opportunity down the other end, as he doubled Crettyard’s advantage.

Arles-Killeen replied strongly, with Donie Kingston getting them on the scoreboard, and further points from Brendan O’Shea and Donie Kingston putting them into the lead.

Crettyard levelled through Mark Lyons, but straight from the resulting kick-out Conor Keightley skied a long ball into Donie Kingston, and he fisted backwards past Matthew Kelly in goals.

A passage of play followed where both sides were guilty of some bad misses, with Crettyard’s Patrick O’Reilly going closest, but he couldn’t get enough of a hand on the ball to steer home.

Donie Kingston got Arles-Killeen back on the scoreboard after Donie Brennan was fouled, and Kingston expertly pointed the placed ball.

Cormac Murphy left three in it for Crettyard after twenty-four minutes, as the full-forward split the posts following strong running from Niall Purcell. O’Carroll put over another with a close-range free, as we headed close to the break.

Donie Kingston replied with a free of his own for Arles-Killeen to put them three to the good once more, and the Laois senior then added another from play to leave four in it at half-time.

Evan O’Carroll grabbed the first two scores of the second half, both points, to halve the deficit. Donie Kingston converted a free for Arles-Killeen though after he was fouled himself.

Ian Scully then restored Arles-Killeen’s four point cushion with an effort that just skimmed over the bar from play.

Nice passing with the foot from both Conor Keightley and Donie Kingston resulted in Brendan O’Shea fisting over, and then Donie Kingston then tapped over another free for Arles-Killeen as they began to build up a lead.

Crettyard finally got back on the board thanks a Patrick Brennan point after strong running from the centre-back, but Jason Enright quickly cancelled that out. However, Crettyard had a lifeline when a long ball into O’Carroll was sent in by Cormac Phelan, and O’Carroll broke the ball down for himself and buried it into the bottom right.

O’Carroll fired over two frees to leave just two in it, and then more disaster followed for Arles-Killeen as goalkeeper Michael Leigh was red carded after getting involved in a row.

However, a Donie Kingston score left three in it again, and Crettyard could only manage a Patrick Brennan point in return, as Arles-Killeen held on.

ARLES-KILLEEN

Scorers: Donie Kingston 1-9 (0-4 frees), Brendan O’Shea 0-2, Ian Scully and Jason Enright 0-1 each.

Team: Michael Leigh; Brian Kennedy, Joe Mulhare, James Mahon; Niall O’Rourke, Enda O'Rourke, Shane Julian; John Mahon, Conor Keightley; Ian Scully, Sean O’Shea, Brendan O'Shea; Donie Brennan, Donie Kingston, Jason Enright. Subs: Dermot Julian for Scully (50 mins), John Dunphy for Enright (56 mins).

CRETTYARD

Scorers: Evan O’Carroll 1-7 (0-4 frees), Patrick Brennan 0-2, Mark Lyons and Cormac Murphy 0-1 each.

Team: Matthew Kelly; Jason Dunne, Sean O’Shea, Cormac Phelan; Conor Mulhall, Patrick Brennan, Michael Nash; Conal Barry, Patrick O’Reilly; Niall Purcell, Shaun O'Reilly, Cristoir Maher; Mark Lyons, Cormac Murphy, Evan O'Carroll. Subs: Brian Brennan for Lyons (HT), Ciaran Hosey for Mulhall (42 mins), Michael Jordan for S O’Reilly (44 mins).

REFEREE: Brendan McCann (Portarlington)