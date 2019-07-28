GAA

Draws made for Round 2 of Laois Senior, Intermediate and Junior Football Championships

Laois Senior Football Championship Round 2 Winners Section 
Graiguecullen v O’Dempsey’s
Arles-Killeen v Killeshin
Winners of Courtwood/Arles-Kilcruise v Portlaoise
Winners of Ballyroan-Abbey/Emo v Portarlington

Laois Senior Football Championship Round 2 Losers Section
Ballylinan v Losers of Arles-Kilcruise/Courtwood
Ballyfin v Crettyard
St Joseph’s v The Heath
Losers of Ballyroan-Abbey/Emo v Stradbally

 

Laois Intermediate Football Championship Round 2 Winners Section 
Winners of Annanough/Rosenallis v The Rock
Portlaoise v Mountmellick

Laois Intermediate Football Championship Round 2 Losers Section
Clonaslee v Timahoe
Losers of Rosenallis/Annanough v St Joseph’s

 

Laois Junior Football Championship Round 2 Winners Section 
Castletown v Portlaoise
The Heath v Winners of Camross/O’Dempsey’s
Park-Ratheniska v Killeshin
Ballyroan-Abbey v The Harps

Laois Junior Football Championship Round 2 Losers Section
Kilcavan v Stradbally
Portarlington v Barrowhouse
Ballylinan v Losers of Camross/O’Dempsey’s

Spink Bye