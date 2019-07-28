GAA
Draws made for Round 2 of Laois Senior, Intermediate and Junior Football Championships
Laois Senior Football Championship Round 2 Winners Section
Graiguecullen v O’Dempsey’s
Arles-Killeen v Killeshin
Winners of Courtwood/Arles-Kilcruise v Portlaoise
Winners of Ballyroan-Abbey/Emo v Portarlington
Laois Senior Football Championship Round 2 Losers Section
Ballylinan v Losers of Arles-Kilcruise/Courtwood
Ballyfin v Crettyard
St Joseph’s v The Heath
Losers of Ballyroan-Abbey/Emo v Stradbally
Laois Intermediate Football Championship Round 2 Winners Section
Winners of Annanough/Rosenallis v The Rock
Portlaoise v Mountmellick
Laois Intermediate Football Championship Round 2 Losers Section
Clonaslee v Timahoe
Losers of Rosenallis/Annanough v St Joseph’s
Laois Junior Football Championship Round 2 Winners Section
Castletown v Portlaoise
The Heath v Winners of Camross/O’Dempsey’s
Park-Ratheniska v Killeshin
Ballyroan-Abbey v The Harps
Laois Junior Football Championship Round 2 Losers Section
Kilcavan v Stradbally
Portarlington v Barrowhouse
Ballylinan v Losers of Camross/O’Dempsey’s
Spink Bye
