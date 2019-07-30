BREAKING: Laois football manager Sugrue steps down

The Laois County Board will be on the lookout for a new manager over the coming months following the resignation of the senior football manager, John Sugrue.

The Kerry native stepped into the role in 2017, succeeding Peter Creedon, when Laois football was at its lowest ebb following their relegation to Division 4 of the National Football League, the lowest tier.

During his tenure in charge, Sugrue oversaw back-to-back promotions from Division 4 to Division 2 where they will compete next year, as well as a Leinster final appearance in 2018.

In a statement released by Laois GAA, they said: "Laois GAA Football Manager John Sugrue has announced his decision to step down from his position as Senior Football Manager. Laois GAA wish to state their sincere thanks to John for his hard work, dedication and professionalism that he brought to this role.

"In his two year term, he managed our Senior Football team to successive promotions from Division 4 to Division 2, progressed to a Leinster Senior Football Final in 2018, whilst also reaching Round 4 of the Qualifier series in his two years involved.

"He has certainly left the panel in a better position to take the challenge to a new level under a new direction. Laois GAA wish John the very best of luck in whatever role he now chooses."

The announcement comes just three weeks after Laois were knocked out of the Championship following defeat to Cork in the qualifiers.

The search for a new manager will begin in the coming weeks as the Laois Senior Football Championship got underway last week.