Late goal forces replay between Emo and Ballyroan Abbey

In arguably the game of the championship so far, Ballyroan Abbey and Emo ended stalemate thanks to a late, late injury-time goal from Nigel Murphy to send the game to a replay.

Ballyroan Abbey 1 - 13

Emo 2-10

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 1

Emo capitalised on a flat-footed Ballyroan Abbey defence in the opening stages, scoring the opening goal of the day with just a minute elapsed. Nigel Murphy lofted a high, searching ball into the square and, after some confusion in the Ballyroan Abbey defence, chased up to half-volley into the roof of the net.

Two more goal chances fell Emo's way in the opening stages, Stephen Norton expertly denied by Andrew Bonham in the Ballyroan Abbey goals to keep them at bay.

Emo went on to add three more points through player-manager Paul Lawlor (2) and Laois U-20 panellist Jack Owens before Ballyroan Abbey would open their account.

Ballyroan Abbey saw a goal chance of their own go astray inside the opening ten minutes, a sweet move between Scott Conroy and MJ Tierney sent Cian Moffitt through - but Emo goalkeeper Niall Gorman stood up well to save Moffitt's effort.

Laois U-20 captain Diarmuid Whelan registered Ballyroan Abbey's first score of the day after 13 minutes to kick them into life. Shaun Murphy and Whelan followed with points before Padraig McMahon sent over a brace, his first a sensational score from the sideline.

Emo roared back in the final minutes of the half Darren Strong, Shane Murphy and Rorie Meredith all hitting the target. Padraig McMahon fired over on the stroke of half-time to leave just the goal between the sides, 1-6 to 0-6.

Paul Lawlor and MJ Tierney traded frees on the resumption before a booming scoring from Paul Lawlor was quickly followed by Jack Owens' first.

The game quickly turned on its head 39 minutes in when Padraig McMahon got on the end of Scott Conroy's precisely threaded pass to rattle the Emo net. McMahon sent over a point a minute later, and two more followed from Tierney and Scott Conroy as Ballyroan took the lead for the first time in the game.

Stephen Norton interrupted the Ballyroan scoring with a well-taken point, but Ballyroan pushed on with another two points, both through Whelan, to setup a nervous final ten minutes.

Deadlock ensued as both teams went in search of the win, and Ballyroan looked to have sealed it when Whelan stroked over his fifth of the day in the second minute of injury-time.

Late drama followed as Emo went in search of an equalising goal, and they duly found it when Nigel Murphy finished a well-worked passing move with a deflected shot to the net - setting up a replay between the sides.

***********

*See Tuesday's Leinster Express Sport for full coverage

***********

BALLYROAN ABBEY

Scorers: Padraig McMahon 1-4, Diarmuid Whelan 0-5, MJ Tierney 0-2 (0-1 free), Scott Conroy and Shaun Murphy 0-1 each.

Team: Andrew Bonham; Mark Cahill, Gavin Tynan, Aaron Carroll; Jamie Whelan, Marty Scully, Cian Moffitt; Michael Brennan, Shaun Murphy; Ruairi Dunne, Scott Conroy, MJ Tierney; Ciaran Carroll, Diarmuid Whelan, Padraig McMahon. Subs: John Rogers for Carroll (51 mins), Cathal Doyle for Murphy (54 mins), Mark McDonald for Tierney (60 mins).

EMO

Scorers: Nigel Murphy 2-0, Paul Lawlor 0-4 (0-2 frees), Jack Owens 0-2, Darren Strong, Shane Murphy, Rorie Meredith and Stephen Norton 0-1 each.

Team: Niall Gorman; Paddy Dunne, James O'Rourke, Liam Crowley; Finbarr Crowley, Brian Gorman, Eibhan Joyce; James Hilliard, Darren Strong; Stephen Norton, Nigel Murphy, Jack Owens; Shane Murphy, Paul Lawlor, Rorie Meredith. Subs: Chris Gleeson for Meredith (61 mins).

REFEREE: Des Cooney (St Joseph's)