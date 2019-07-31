Laois SFC Prediction: Arles-Kilcruise v Courtwood

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship

Laois SFC Round 1

Arles-Kilcruise v Courtwood

O'Moore Park @7.45pm, Monday 29th July

Odds: Arles-Kilcruise - Evens | Draw 13/2 | Emo - Evens

Very much a case of youth against experience in this one, Courtwood's first game in the big time having been in exile for 25 years is up against Larry Wall's Arles-Kilcruise.

Eddie Kinsella's team were impressive en route to claiming the Intermediate championship last year, and have backed that win up even further, gaining consecutive league promotions. They fell badly to Ballylinan in the Division 1B final, but were without key Laois U-20 figures Sean O’Flynn, Matthew Byron, Niall Dunne and Alan Kinsella.

Arles-Kilruise went the opposite way in the league, as they were relegated from 1A. They'll still be a difficult proposition for most teams, as they have proved time and again. You'll do well to find a team with more experience than the five Conways Padge, Chris, JP, Brendan and David as well as Kevin Meaney, Colm and Ross Munnelly.

Probably the hardest of the opening round games to call, even the bookmakers can't separate these two sides. This one is likely to go right down to final whistle. After Ballyroan Abbey and Emo's draw last night, another one could be on the cards here.

While Arles-Kilcruise may have the resilience, Courtwood's younger legs could just tip it.

Verdict: Courtwood