Courtwood make winning return to SFC with victory over Arles-Kilcruise

Courtwood will take on reigning champions Portlaoise in the second round of the Laois SFC after a brilliant performance saw them ease past Arles-Kilcruise in O'Moore Park this evening.

Courtwood 4 - 14

Arles-Kilcruise 1 - 7

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 1

Courtwood wasted little time in announcing their return to senior football, and it was fitting that Niall Donoher should be the first man to score. He popped over a lovely point in the opening minute, and the men in white were up and running.

A Ross Munnelly free would soon draw Arles-Kilcruise level, but that was as good as it got for them in the first half. Niall Dunne restored the Courtwood lead before then extending it out to two, and the belief was gradually building amongst this exciting young team.

Frees from Ross Munnelly and Chris Conway were the only source of scores for Arles-Kilcruise in this period as they were relying on mistakes from Courtwood rather than incisive play of their own.

After ten minutes there was just one in it, 0-4 to 0-3 to Courtwood, but Eddie Kinsella’s men started to dominate the game after that.

Niall Donoher got his second point, and then Luke Doyle hit two efforts either side of an Alan Kinsella score to see the gap suddenly extend out to five.

Arles-Kilcruise needed to find another gear at this stage but they were being run into the ground by a fitter Courtwood team, and they just couldn’t hold them out. A goal was coming for Courtwood, and it duly arrived in the 16th minute, with a touch of fortune about it.

Brilliant work down the right wing by Sean O’Flynn ended with him shooting for a point, with his effort hitting the post and bouncing down to Matthew Kelly, who buried the ball to the bottom corner.

Kilcruise responded with two points in two minutes, their first effort from play coming from Ross Munnelly, and Chris Conway chipping in with a free. Conway then had a glorious goal chance when the ball was worked across the penalty area to him, but his first-time shot struck the underside of the crossbar, and Courtwood scrambled it clear.

They would be left to rue that misfortune, as Courtwood struck for their second goal three minutes later. A brilliant team move, starting with Niall Donoher and including Seth Mooney Burns and Matthew Kelly ended with Danny Luttrell blasting a shot to the net.

That saw Courtwood move into a nine-point lead and already the game looked over as a contest. Kilcruise managed two more points before the break, both frees, from Munnelly and Conway. Matthew Kelly got one back for Courtwood, and they were 2-9 to 0-7 to the good at the interval.

Niall Dunne brought up his hat-trick of points soon after play resumed before Arles were thrown a lifeline. A high ball into Chris O’Donovan saw the Corkman palm it back across the Courtwood goalmouth, where Rob Flynn inadvertently directed it into his own net. There was now just six in it.

Courtwood responded well, Niall Donoher curling over a lovely score and Luke Doyle getting their first point from a placed ball in the 39th minute.

Munnelly tried to keep Arles in the hunt with another free, but the impressive Niall Dunne followed it up with Courtwood’s third goal, his shot appearing to get a deflection on its way to the top corner.

Luke Doyle added a fourth goal after brilliant work from Alan Kinsella to set him up, and it was plain sailing from there to the end for Courtwood.

COURTWOOD

Scorers: Luke Doyle 1-4 (0-1 free), Niall Dunne 1-3, Matthew Kelly 1-2, Niall Donoher 0-3, Danny Luttrell 1-0, Alan Kinsella, Conor Hogan 0-1 each.

Team: Matthew Byron; Barry Donnelly, Mark O’Halloran, Andrew Flynn; Sean O’Flynn, Rob Flynn, Seth Mooney Burns; Conor Hogan, Niall Dunne; Cian Doyle, Niall Donoher, Danny Luttrell; Matthew Kelly, Luke Doyle, Alan Kinsella. Subs: Andrew Flynn for Wilson (43 mins), Rory Doyle for Donoher (59 mins).

ARLES-KILCRUISE

Scorers: Ross Munnelly 0-7 (0-5 frees), Chris Conway 0-3 (all frees), Chris O’Donovan 0-1, Rob Flynn 1-0 (og)

Team: Cialann Mulhall, Patrick Conway, Anthony McElroy; Stephen Miller, JP Conway, Conall Brennan; Chris O’Donovan, Kevin Meaney; David Conway, Brendan Conway, PJ Lawlor; Chris Conway, Dylan Waters, Ross Munnelly. Subs: Caomhan Brennan for Waters (37 mins).

REFEREE: Mick Tarpey (Kilcavan)