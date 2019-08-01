Laois SHC Prediction: Castletown v Portlaoise

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship

Laois SHC Round 1

Castletown v Portlaoise

O'Moore Park @7.30pm, Thursday 1st August

Odds: Castletown 8/15 | Draw 8/1 | Portlaoise 7/4

The Laois Senior Hurling Championship gets underway this evening when last year's Senior 'A' champions Portlaoise take on Castletown in O'Moore Park.

Last year, Castletown Gaels shocked the county by defeating the reigning county champions Camross in Round 1. Drawn in the group of death last year, Castletown Gaels struggled after Round 1 and eventually found themselves in the relegation final with Ballyfin Gaels. Two goals in the decider from Ben Conroy secured their Senior status for another year, but they won't be able to turn to his or the rest of the Gaels contingent this time around.

Portlaoise are back in the top-tier of Laois hurling after sneaking under the radar last year to defeat the favourites The Harps in the final. They will be without the services of Cahir Healy, but can still turn to the likes of Cian Taylor, Aaron Bergin and Ciaran McEvoy for inspiration.

The loser of this fixture may very well find themselves destined for relegation, and both sides will be acutely aware of that.

Verdict: Castletown