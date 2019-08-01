Traffic plan in place for double-header in O'Moore Park this Saturday

O'Moore Park will host a busy day of GAA action on Saturday with a double-header of U-20 games as well as a double-header Laois Senior Hurling Championship games.

The All-Ireland U-20 Hurling Championship semi-final between Cork and Kilkenny gets underway at 2pm and followed by the All-Ireland U-20 Football final between Cork and Dublin at 4pm.

Then later that evening there is a double-header of Laois Senior Hurling Championship action with Camross and Borris-Kilcotton at 6.30pm and Abbeyleix v Clough-Ballacolla at 8pm.

With so much activity, an Garda Siochana have a traffic management plan in place:

An Garda Siochana will activate a traffic management plan to control and regulate the movement and parking of vehicular traffic attending the event. Gardai will be deployed at critical areas and junctions to prevent obstruction and promote the easy access and movement of traffic and pedestrians through the town and outside the stadium. They ask that Kilkenny supporters to avoid Durrow and alternatively travel via Castlecomer. Durrow Scare Crow festival will also impact on Tipperary supporters travelling to Nowlan Park, Kilkenny on Sunday for an All Ireland U20 Semi Final at 1.45pm v Wexford.



Traffic will arrive in Portlaoise via the following routes:



1. M7 South (Dublin)



Traffic travelling southbound on the M7 will exit at J17 and travel in the Abbeyleix Road towards the grounds.



2. N77- Abbeyleix Road (Kilkenny\limited Cork)



Patrons from Kilkenny will approach Portlaoise from the Abbeyleix direction on the N77.



The most direct route is via Ballyraggett\Durrow\Abbeyleix. The Durrow Scare Crow festival is in progress and this will impact on match patrons.



• Gardai promote an alternative route via Castlecomer\N78\Newtown Cross\Simmons Mills, left onto N80 via Stradbally to Portlaoise.



3. M7 Eastbound



The majority of Cork patrons will travel northbound on the M8 merging with the M7 at Junction 19. From there it will travel onto the M7 eastbound passing through the Toll Plaza at Fatharnagh. This traffic will exit the M7 at Junction 18 and travel in the R445 Mountrath Road. At Rockdale Roundabout this traffic will be diverted to Clonminham Industrial estate.





2.2 Patrons are advised to arrive at least one hour before throw-in to allow for parking and adequate time to walk to the stadium.



(3) Parking Restrictions



3.1 Parking within the immediate area of O’Moore Park is limited in public places. Laois Centre of Excellence grounds will be available for car-parking with access off the Abbeyleix road



Parking on Father Brown Road is prohibited. Parking on footpaths where such parking obstructs pedestrians is prohibited. Parking in private housing estates and private entrances that constitutes obstruction will be dealt with decisively by An Garda Siochana.



3.2 Parking Locations



Patrons are advised that parking is available at;



• Laois GAA Centre Of Excellence Grounds, Abbeyleix Road.

• Parkside Shopping Centre, Abbeyleix Road.

• Midway Hotel M7 Roundabout, Junction 17.

• The Kyle Shopping Centre, Kylekiproe.

• Lyster Square Shopping Mall, James Fintan Lalor Avenue.

• Heritage Hotel Multi-Storey, Jessop Street.

• Dunne’s Stores, Mountmellick Road.

• Centrepoint Shopping Centre, Mountrath Road.

• Lismard Business Park, Timahoe Road.

• Clonminam Business Park, Clonminham.

• Kea-Lew Business Park, Old Knockmay Road.



A traffic restricted cordon zone will be reserved and identified with Garda parking cones and any such areas will be tow-away areas. Offenders are liable to a tow away fee of €130.



Father Brown Road will be closed to all traffic for a period before and after the event in the interest of pedestrian safety.



3.3 Special Needs Parking



Special needs parking will be reserved at Laois Centre of Excellence, Fr Brown Road and those wishing to avail of the facility should plan to be parked one hour before throw-in.



(4) Egress



An Garda Siochana will endeavour to clear traffic within a reasonable time frame post match, but motorists must be patient and appreciate the difficulties associated with mobilising large traffic volumes.



Motorists are advised to co-operate with Gardai and stewards on match days.



Patrons are advised to park in a designated safe area and ensure that all valuables are placed in the boot to reduce the risk of property theft and criminal damage.



Motorists are advised to take personal responsibility for their actions and not to compromise the safety of other road users while travelling to and from the game.