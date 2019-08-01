Castletown survive Portlaoise revival to emerge with opening win of SHC

Castletown led comfortably after the opening half, but had to survive a Portlaoise fight-back in the second half before emerging nine point victors in O'Moore Park this evening.

Castletown 2 - 20

Portlaoise 0 - 17

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Round 1

Castletown got on top from the throw-in, Brendan Reddin charging forward to open the scoring 13 seconds in. Dylan Conroy followed with his first point of the day to double their lead inside the first minute.

Portlaoise got on the board through frees from Cormac Rigney and Aaron Bergin, but Castletown continued to stay on top with Gearoid Gaughan and a long range effort from Ryan Mullaney pushing them three clear shortly after.

Portlaoise registered their third through Rigney before Castletown went on to hit the next four on the hop. Brendan Reddin's second of the evening was quickly followed by three in-a-row from Dylan Conroy to send them five points ahead.

Portlaoise replied with three of their own through Ciaran McEvoy, Cian Taylor and Rigney, but Castletown would add six to their tally in the final minutes of the half. A brace from Brendan Reddin alongside points from Aaron Gaughan, John Gaughan, James Mullaney and Gearoid Gaughan put them in a commanding position as half-time approached.

Aaron Bergin pulled one back for Portlaoise on the stroke of half-time to reduce their arrears to seven points, 0-14 to 0-7.

Portlaoise emerged for the second half with purpose, quickly setting about dismantling the Castletown lead - and remarkably they did as they scored seven unanswered points to claw back level. Cian Taylor (2), Ciaran McEvoy (2), Cormac Rigney (2) all hit points before Aaron Bergin levelled the sides at 14 points apiece with 37 minutes played.

Castletown replied emphatically with Brendan Reddin pouncing to score the first goal of the day shortly after to push Castletown back in front.

The sides went on to trade points with Rigney (2) and Aaron Bergin hitting the target for The Town, but Castletown finished the stronger with Gearoid Gaughan (3), Conor Phelan and Shane Cuddy all pointing before they put the result beyond all doubt in the final minute when Martin Phelan rattled the Portlaoise net for the second green flag of the day.

*See Tuesday's Leinster Express Sport for full coverage

CASTLETOWN

Scorers: Brendan Reddin 1-5, Gearoid Gaughan 0-5 (0-1 free, 0-1 65), Dylan Conroy 0-4 (0-2 frees), Martin Phelan 1-0, Ryan Mullaney, Aaron Gaughan, John Gaughan, James Mullaney, Conor Phelan and Shane Cuddy 0-1 each.

Team: John Paul Bennett; Evan Cuddy, Shane Phelan, Martin Reddin; James Mullaney, Ryan Mullaney, John Gaughan; Conor Phelan, Brendan Reddin; Dylan Conroy, Eoin Peters, Martin Phelan; Joe Phelan, Gearoid Gaughan, Aaron Gaughan. Subs: Shane Cuddy for D Conroy (51 minutes).

PORTLAOISE

Scorers: Cormac Rigney 0-7 (0-5 frees), Aaron Bergin 0-4 (0-2 frees), Ciaran McEvoy 0-3, Cian Taylor 0-2, Bryan Naughton 0-1.

Team: Eoin Nealon; Chris Lynch, Frank Flanagan, Bryan Naughton; Joe Geaney, Cian Dowling Byrne, David O'Mahoney; Dean Lynch, Ciaran McEvoy; Cormac Rigney, Keith Murphy, Lee Davis; Gary Bergin, Cian Taylor, Aaron Bergin. Subs: Ross Brennan for G Bergin (HT), Cathal Duggan for C Dowling Byrne (HT) Lorcan Duff for K Murphy (51 mins).

REFEREE: Ronan Devanney (Camross)