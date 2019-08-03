Laois SHC Prediction: Camross v Borris-Kilcotton

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship

Laois SHC Round 1

Camross v Borris-Kilcotton

O'Moore Park @6.30pm, Saturday 3rd August

Odds: Camross 5/6 | Draw 8/1 | Borris-Kilcotton 11/10

Two of the heavyweights of Laois are hurling are set to dance in the opening round of group A in this year's championship, as three in-a-row seeking Camross face off against 2016 champions Borris-Kilcotton.

Camross are coming into this one on the back of their senior side collecting two cups, the Palmer Cup and a second successive Division 1 title. On their way to that league trophy they actually saw off Borris-Kilcotton in the semi-finals, triumphing 2-11 to 0-15 on that occasion.

While Borris-Kilcotton will have been disappointed with their performance in that one, they will have a number of players returning to their ranks for the championship. Aaron Dunphy was one of the Laois players that really caught the eye this year, and the half-forward will need to continue that level of performance to push Borris-Kilcotton on this year.

One of the stalwarts for both club and county down through the years, full-back Matthew Whelan provides Borris-Kilcotton with a much stronger defensive structure. Colm Stapleton is another returning from inter-county duties that will help shore up that defence, while Neil Foyle also returning to a stacked forward unit.

Camross have their own contingent back to pick from too, with Laois vice-captain Joe Phelan a real leader at the back. A goal-scorer in last year's county final win, teenager Eoin Gaughan is back as well, with defender Lorcan Burke and goalkeeper Thomas Dunphy also back for selection.

However, Camross will be without marksman Zane Keenan who suffered a nasty injury in a club league game earlier this season, while Mark Dowling is also out of the country at the moment.

This one could be a contender for the game of the round and could go either way. However, you'd have to be a brave man to back against the county champions, and they might just edge this.

Verdict: Camross