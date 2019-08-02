The Harps begin assault on Senior ‘A’ Championship with victory over strong Rosenallis outfit

Two of the Laois SHC ‘A’s big guns went head to head in the opening fixture in this year’s competition, and after a tight first half, The Harps managed to overcome Rosenallis to get their championship off to a winning start.

The Harps 2 - 18

Rosenallis 0 - 18

Laois Shopping Centre Senior 'A' Hurling Championship Round 1

Rosenallis started the stronger in O’Moore Park, as two long balls into big full-forward Walter Murphy yielded two frees, and centre-forward Paddy Keating tapped over both of them.

John Brophy was fouled down the other end dead ball specialist Michael Lanigan replied with a free of his own, but Rosenallis extended their lead thanks to efforts from Paddy (free) and Joe Keating.

Fresh off his campaign with the Laois senior hurling team, Padraig Delaney scored the first point from play for The Harps, but again Rosenallis took control.

Three more unanswered points followed for Rosenallis, as Donnagh Callaly, Paddy Keating and Conor Cosgrove all raised white flags. The Harps finally kicked themselves into life though, as John Brophy played in Ciaran Comerford, and from a tight enough angle, Comerford buried one into the bottom left.

Paddy Keating put Rosenallis two clear with a point from play, but The Harps had found their groove now, and three Michael Lanigan points from placed balls sent them into the lead for the first time.

Joe Keating showed a nice turn of pace to level for Rosenallis, and Conor Cosgrove then charged up from wing-back to put Rosenallis back in front.

Lanigan leveled with another free though, and the lead changed hands again when Richie Saunders put The Harps back into the ascendancy.

Conor Cosgrove launched over the last score of the first half from inside how own half to see Rosenallis and The Harps go in tied at 1-8 to 0-11.

The Harps began the second half on the front foot though, with a goal inside the first few minutes. Firstly Eoin Clancy fired over a point, and then Clancy played in John Brophy to go one-on-one and there was never any doubt that it would end up in the back of Rosenallis’ net.

Points from Lanigan (free) and Brophy put The Harps in a healthy lead, but back came Rosenallis. Thomas Keating and three scores on the trot from his brother Paddy Keating left just two in it.

Substitute Ronan Murray was then fouled for Rosenallis, and Paddy Keating had no issues leaving the minimum separating the sides heading into the last ten minutes.

THE HARPS

Scorers: Michael Lanigan 0-7 frees, John Brophy 1-3, Ciaran Comerford 1-1, Padraig Delaney 0-3 (0-2 frees), Richie Saunders 0-2, Eoin Clancy and Darren Maher 0-1 each

Team: Peter Walsh; Conor Brophy, Daniel Comerford, Shane Phelan; David Doheny, Conor Dunne, Barry Dunne; Darren Maher, Richie Saunders; Ciaran Comerford, Pauric Dunne, Padraig Delaney; Michael Lanigan, Eoin Clancy, John Brophy. Sub: Pat Walsh for Lanigan (40 mins).

ROSENALLIS

Scorers: Paddy Keating 0-9 (0-5 frees), Conor Cosgrove 0-3, Joe Keating and Donnagh Callaly 0-2 each, Thomas Keating and Walter Murphy 0-1 each.

Team: Stephen Kelly; John Maher, Marcus Redmond, Ruaidhri C Fennell; Conor Cosgrove, Cathal C Fennell, Thomas Keating; Jack Conroy, Cillian Callaly; Fiachra C Fennell, Paddy Keating, Donnagh Callaly; Brian Fitzpatrick, Joe Keating, Walter Murphy. Subs: Ronan Murray for J Keating (41 mins), Joe Keating for F C Fennell (58 mins).

REFEREE: Michael Cleere (Rathdowney-Errill)