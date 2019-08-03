Scully inspired Borris-Kilcotton beat reigning champs Camross in opener

A PJ Scully inspired Borris-Kilcotton side defeated the reigning county champions Camross by a final margin of two points in the opening round of the Laois Senior hurling Championship in O'Moore Park this evening.

Borris-Kilcotton 2 - 13

Camross 0 - 17

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Round One

The reigning county champions, Camross, set the scoring underway in O'Moore Park with Niall Holmes converting a free from 45 metres out. Borris-Kilcotton almost had a goal in the opening minutes, but Stephen Dunphy was kept at bay by Camross goalkeeper Thomas Dunphy.

Borris-Kilcotton went on to open their account seven minutes in through PJ Scully, but Camross re-took the lead almost immediately through Dean Delaney to keep them narrowly ahead.

Borris-Kilcotton hit their stride from here, notching 2-3 before Camross would score again. Scully's second point of the game was followed up with their first goal of the half, Aaron Dunphy cutting across the end-line before finishing past Camross goalkeeper Thomas Dunphy.

Two frees arrived from Scully afterwards, the first a massive effort from his own 45, and then the same man hit for their second goal with a bullet to the roof of the net to give them an eight point cushion.

Camross replied with Niall Homes (free) and Eoin Gaughan points to keep them in touch, but Borris-Kilcotton shot back with a Neil Foyle brilliant point from the terrace sideline. They almost had their third goal minutes later when Aaron Dunphy looked to have grabbed his second, but a last-ditch save from Andrew Mortimer cleared the Camross line. Scully sent over the resulting 65 to give them an eight point lead.

Camross hit the final two points of the half through Dean Delaney and Holmes to leave the two goals separating the sides at half-time, 2-6 to 0-6.

Borris-Kilcotton registered the opening two points of the second half, both from Scully, but Niall Holmes pulled one back for Camross. Scully and Colm Stapleton exchanged fire with Eoin Gaughan before Scully added a brace to bring his account to 1-9.

Camross searched for a way back and hit four in-a-row through Holmes (2), Lorcan Burke and a monster effort from goalkeeper Thomas Dunphy.

Camross kept plugging away until the final whistle with Gaughan, Mossy Burke, Ciaran Collier and Darrell Dooley all splitting the uprights, but Borris-Kilcotton held out for a deserved two-point victory.

BORRIS-KILCOTTON

Scorers: PJ Scully 1-10 (0-5 frees, 0-1 65), Aaron Dunphy 1-0, Neil Foyle, Colm Stapleton and Joe Campion 0-1 each.

Team: Eoin Fleming; Brian Stapleton, Jim Fitzpatrick, Stephen Finan; Danny Fitzpatrick, Matthew Whelan, Patrick Whelan; Connor Kilbane, Colm Stapleton; Daire Quinlan, Joe Campion, Neil Foyle; Stephen Dunphy, Aaron Dunphy, PJ Scully. Subs: Dean Carey for Kilbane (59 mins), Noel Delaney for B Stapleton (60 mins), Stephen Phelan for C Stapleton (62 mins).

CAMROSS

Scorers: Niall Holmes 0-7 (frees), Eoin Gaughan 0-3, Dean Delaney 0-2, Thomas Dunphy, Lorcan Burke, Mossy Burke, Ciaran Collier and Darrell Dooley 0-1 each.

Team: Thomas Dunphy; Andrew Mortimer, Andrew Collier, Dwane Palmer; Darrell Dooley, Lorcan Burke, Joe Phelan; Craig Carroll, Gearoid Burke; Ciaran Collier, Dean Delaney, Liam Delaney; Darren Drennan, Niall Holmes, Eoin Gaughan. Subs: Mossy Burke for L Delaney (44 mins)

REFEREE: Padraig Dunne (Colt)