Laois minor camogie add more silverware to top off season

Sunday morning saw Laois and Meath face off in the Leinster Minor ‘B’ showpiece, and there was only one winner in this one.

Laois 3 - 16

Meath 0 - 9

Leinster Minor 'B' Camogie Final

Laois went into this one as the warm favourites having won the All-Ireland at this grade last year, with key player Aimee Collier back in the fold after returning from an injury lay-off.

Laois had seen off the challenges of Carlow and Westmeath on their way to the final, with some high-scoring tally's along the way.

Conditions were set up nicely for the day in store, and Laois started the way they had planned to, with Andrea Scully, Kirsten Keenan and Lucy O'Connor (two) all registering scores in the opening five minutes.

Meath put up their first through Ciara Foley, but Laois then struck for the first goal. St Brigid’s Alannah Tynan was on hand to finish off a lovely sweeping passing move from Laois. Tynan added a point to her goal from the resulting puck-out, and Laois had their tails up.

Meath slowly found their form , with full-forward Ciara Foley notching over from a place ball, but Clodagh Tynan hit straight back with a free herself down the opposite end.

Meath fired lover a quick-fire brace through Anna Shiels and Ellen O’Hara, but Laois would find the back of the Meath net once more to give them more breathing room.

Shona Jones firstly scooped over a stunning score from out near the sideline, and then another swift passing move resulted in Lucy O’Connor sending a rocket past Meath keeper Amy Farrelly.

O'Connor then plucked the resulting puck-out and soared one between the posts. Meath almost responded in fashion, as they pried open Laois at the back, but Ciara Foley's thunder bolt was sensationally saved by Aedin Lowry.

This left Laois leading at half-time on a scoreline of 2-10 to 0-5, and it was impossible to not see them claiming Leinster glory now.

They continued with the same vein of form, firing over the first four points when play resumed, with Alice Walsh scoring the finest of the lot. Andrea McBride did reply for Meath, but Laois well and truly ended the game as a contest after.

Defender Molly O’Connor played a fine pass into Alanna Tynan, who in turn fed Kirsten Keenan, and from close range Keenan raised Laois' third and final green flag.

Laois didn't stop there, grabbing a further three points to push the lead out further before Meath's Ciara Foley finally ended Laois' run.

Laois emptied the bench to give as many players a run out as possible. Meath stuck over the last two scores of the game, before the final whistle went and the celebrations got underway.

LAOIS

Scorers: Kirsten Keenan 1-5, Lucy O'Connor 1-4, Andrea Scully 0-4, Alanna Tynan 1-0, Alice Walsh, Clodagh Tynan (free) and Shona Jones 0-1 each.

Team: Aedin Lowry (Camross); Fiona Scully (Camross), Sarah Fleming (Portlaoise), Katie Dunican (Abbeyleix St Lazarian's); Molly O’Connor (The Harps), Clodagh Tynan (St Brigid’s), Jade Bergin (The Harps); Aimee Collier (Camross), Amy Byrne (Portlaoise); Andrea Scully (Camross), Alice Walsh (The Harps), Shona Jones (St Brigid’s); Lucy O’Connor (The Harps), Kirsten Keenan (Camross), Alanna Tynan (St Brigid’s). Subs: Cathy Galbraith (St Brigid’s) for L O’Connor (47 mins), Zoe Daly (St Brigid’s) for A Scully (47 mins), Roisin Phelan (The Harps) for Dunican (50 mins), Hannah O’Connor (O’Moore's) for Jones (53 mins), Gemma Hoare (St Brigid’s) for A Tynan (55 mins).

MEATH

Scorers: Ciara Foley 0-5, Ellen O'Hara 0-2, Anna Shiels and Andrea McBride 0-1 each.

Team: Amy Farrelly; Caitlin Hamilton, Abbey Donnelly, Sophie Healy; Hazel O’Reilly-Higgins, Aine Cooke, Katie Smith; Ellen Brogan, Rachel Fraughan; Sonia Leonard, Leah Devine, Andrea McBride; Ellen O’Hara, Ciara Foley, Anna Shiels. Sub: Rachel O’Neill for O’Hara (43 mins).

REFEREE: Ray Kelly (Kildare)