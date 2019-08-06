Laois SFC Prediction: Ballyroan Abbey v Emo

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship

Laois SFC Round 1 - Replay

Ballyroan Abbey v Emo

O'Moore Park @8pm, Tuesday 6th August

Odds: Ballyroan Abbey 4/7 | Draw 13/2 | Emo 7/4

Last week in our predictions we said that this fixture was potentially one of the games of the round, and it certainly did not disappoint.

In last Tuesday's drawn encounter, Ballyroan Abbey trailed by five points with 21 minutes to go but an unanswered 1-3 - 1-1 of which came from Padraig McMahon - saw them turn the fixture on its head and go three clear by the second minute of injury-time as they looked to have snatched the result.

Late drama was to follow as Emo went in search of a goal, and they duly found it when Nigel Murphy rattled the Ballyroan Abbey net for the second time in the fourth minute of injury-time with virtually the last kick of the game to force another meeting between the two sides.

Ballyroan Abbey's slow start last week saw them go 1-3 to 0-0 behind in the opening quarter before they turned things around, and if they can avoid a repeat tonight they'll be in a good position. Emo's direct running caused them problems throughout, particularly the threat of Jack Owen's and Nigel Murphy, but Ballyroan Abbey's forward unit of Diarmuid Whelan, Scott Conroy and McMahon should have enough to steer them over the line.

It's set to be another close one with little between them.

Verdict: Ballyroan Abbey