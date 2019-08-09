Laois SFC Prediction: St Joseph's v The Heath

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship

Laois SFC Round 2

St Joseph's v The Heath

O'Moore Park @7.45pm, Friday 9th August

Odds: St Joseph's 4/11 | Draw 8/1 | The Heath 5/2

St Joseph's come into this fixture off the back of an opening round defeat to last year's beaten county finalists O'Dempsey's, losing by ten points in the end. While a ten-point margin seems comfortable, St Joseph's stayed with the eventual winners until half-time before O'Dempsey's took on from there.

They had plenty of opportunities to test Podge Bannon in the O'Dempsey's goals, but failed to capitalise. Across the park they are littered with pace and talent, and their forward line is more than capable of causing any defence in the Championship problems.

The Heath were simply overpowered by a stronger Portarlington side in Round 1, losing by twelve points in the end as Laois forward Colm Murphy helped himself to 11 points. Of The Heath's seven point final tally, Chris Bergin accounted for all but one of those - and four of their seven came from placed balls too.

The Heath may well struggle for scores once again, as may St Joseph's if the forecasted rain continues for the evening, but the Kellyville outfit should have enough to see them past The Heath.

Verdict: St Joseph's