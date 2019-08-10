Laois SFC Prediction: Courtwood v Portlaoise

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship

Laois SFC Round 2 Winners

Courtwood v Portlaoise

O'Moore Park @6.00pm, Saturday 10th August

Odds: Portlaoise 1/14 | Draw 16/1 | Courtwood 13/2

The overwhelming favourites for this year's Jack Delaney trophy, the three in-a-row chasing Portlaoise, take on last year's Intermediate champions, the high-flying Courtwood.

These sides actually met last year in a challenge game before both headed into their respective Leinster championship campaigns. Portlaoise ran out comprehensive victors on that occasion, but Courtwood will be seeking to give them a much better run for their money this time.

Eddie Kinsella's charges started their first senior championship campaign after a twenty-five exile against Arles-Kilcruise.

We predicted a Courtwood win, but didn't see the manner of victory coming. Courtwood ran Larry Wall's Arles-Kilcruise ragged, with their pace and fitness on show in a 4-14 to 1-11 first round win.

The most impressive part of that display was the fact that they kicked all but one point of that 4-14 from play, as they showed their youthful attacking prowess to ease towards victory.

A very different animal awaits them now though, and it comes in the forms of Laois' most successful club football side Portlaoise.

Former Laois and Portlaoise hurling great Niall Rigney took over The Town at the start of this season, and even though only one round of championship has been played, their dominance doesn't seem to have relinquished.

Portlaoise powered past Division 1B winners Ballylinan to get their three in-a-row pursuit off to the perfect start. They were thirteen point winners in that one, and played some of the first and all of the second-half with only fourteen men after Gary Saunders saw a harsh red.

Despite Courtwood's classy start to this year's Senior championship, Portlaoise should be one step too far, and could come out winners by double digits in the end.

Verdict: Portlaoise