Goals key as Emo progress past 14-man Stradbally

Second-half goals from the boots of Emo’s Darren Strong and Nigel Murphy condemned 14-man Stradbally to a relegation semi-final, although Derek Conroy’s side can be much prouder of how they played in comparison to the first round defeat to Killeshin.

Emo 3 - 12

Stradbally 1 - 12

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 2 Losers

Paul Lawlor got proceedings in the second double header of the day underway, as the experienced full-forward slotted over a free. One of Stradbally’s stand-out players in a tough season to date, Jack Deegan, opened their account with a point from play.

Nigel Murphy and Tom Shiel (free), as this had the makings of a tight game early on. Stradbally led for the first time when Shiel slotted over his second free in quick succession, but the returning Evan Costello kicked the equaliser for Emo.

Again, Stradbally’s Shiel converted a placed ball to edge them back ahead, before Derek Conroy’s side could count themselves quite fortunate not to be down to fourteen men. After two Emo players fouled Colm Begley running through, Jody Dillon, who missed the first round, came in with a late challenge. However, he got off with a yellow.

Stradbally, unlike the opening game against Killeshin where they were all over the place, appeared far more organised this time around. Emo struggled for scores, but Paul Lawlor did tie the score up.

Shortly after, Lawlor got out in front to take in a high ball, rounded his marker Eamon Conlon, and Conlon hauled him down in the square. Referee Brendan McCann signalled for a penalty and a black card to Conlon.

However, Lawlor’s spot kick was saved excellently by Wayne Comerford in the Stradbally net. Lawlor did fire over the rebound though.

That miss was made up for moments later though, as Lawlor got on the end of a Nigel Murphy pass to palm onto the crossbar, and this time the rebound was tapped in.

Jack Owens sent a booming score between the posts to leave Emo 1-6 to 0-5 up the interval.

An incident occurred at the end of the first half where Jack Owens fell to the ground, and at the start of the second-half, Benny Lawlor was issued with a red card.

Jody Dillon reduced the gap back to three at the start of the second-half with a straightforward free, but Jack Owens, who was wearing the number 29 jersey after his number 11 was ripped off him at the end of the first-half, shrugged off a challenge before sending pone between the posts.

Stradbally got a penalty themselves thirty-seven minutes in. Jack Deegan was tripped just as he was about to pull the trigger. Jody Dillon stepped up, and reliable as ever, rifled the net.

Lawlor and Shiel swapped points from frees but Emo would get two scores in a row to give them breathing room. Stephen Norton got his first score from play, and then Nigel Murphy was played clean through by Lawlor, but he blazed his shot over the crossbar.

Shiel grabbed his first point from play, and while Evan Costello hit back, Stradbally got the next two through Shiel and Colm Begley to leave the minimum in it.

However, Emo dominated the remainder, with Nigel Murphy ghosting in through to fire in the first of their two-quick fire goals. Darren Strong got the other, and all of a sudden the Stradbally revival was over.

Shiel and Lawlor swapped frees at the end, as Emo advanced.

***********

*See Tuesday's Leinster Express Sport for full coverage

***********

EMO

Scorers: Paul Lawlor 1-5 (0-4 frees), Nigel Murphy 1-2, Darren Strong 1-0, Evan Costello and Jack Owens 0-2 each, Stephen Norton 0-1.

Team: Niall Gorman; Paddy Dunne, James O’Rourke, Shane Murphy; Eibhan Joyce, Liam Crowley, Brian Gorman; James Hillard, Darren Strong; Stephen Norton, Nigel Murphy, Finbarr Crowley; Evan Costello, Jack Owens, Paul Lawlor. Subs: Cian Langford for Joyce (40 mins), David Gorman for Owens (54 mins), Chris Gleeson for Costello (62 mins).

STRADBALLY

Scorers: Tom Shiel 0-7 (0-5 frees), Jody Dillon 1-1 (1-0 pen), Colm Begley 0-2, Jack Deegan 0-1.

Team: Wayne Comerford; Jason Early, Colm Clancy, Eamon Conlon; Liam Clancy, Colm Begley, Damien Murphy; Eoin Buggie, Jack Deegan; Killian McGannon, Jody Dillon, Tom Shiel; Justin Lalor, Darren Maher, Benny Lawlor. Subs: Padraig Fitzpatrick for Conlon (27 mins, black card), John Clancy for C Clancy (59 mins)

REFEREE: Brendan McCann (Portarlington)