Laois SFC Prediction: Arles-Kilcruise v Ballylinan

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship

Laois SFC Round 2 Qualifier - Replay

Arles-Kilcruise v Ballylinan

O'Moore Park @8pm, Thursday 15th August

Odds: Arles-Kilcruise 7/4 | Draw 7/1 | Ballylinan 8/15

When these two sides met last weekend, it was dramatic to say the least.

Arles-Kilcruise were held scoreless for 23 minutes of the second half before they turned the fixture on its head and snatched a draw at the death in controversial circumstances, once again proving the never-die spirit of the men in maroon.

Ballylinan looked home and dry when Larry Kealy pointed in the third minute of what was originally signalled as three minutes of injury-time, pushing the Division 1B champions three clear after Arles-Kilcruise had staged a late comeback.

But there was still to be a late twist as tempers flared in the fifth minute of injury-time, both sides were reduced to fourteen men with Kevin Meaney and Jamie Farrell seeing red for second yellow cards.



Then, in the eighth minute of what was initially three minutes of added time, Arles-Kilcruise's Ross Munnelly blasted a 21 metre free at the mass of Ballylinan players on the line - and referee Clifford Ward pointed to the penalty spot for an infringement.



Munnelly stepped up to the resulting spot kick and, with all the composure of a man who kicked inter-county football for 17 straight seasons, sent Tom Wright the wrong way to salvage a draw for Larry Wall's men with the last kick of the game, forcing a replay between the neighbours.

Ballylinan were arguably the better side for the majority and will feel they left result behind them in their first clash. If they can keep the current highest scorer in the Championship, Ross Munnelly, under wraps then they will cut out Kilcruise's main scoring threat and should advance to the next round.

Verdict: Ballylinan