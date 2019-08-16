Laois SHC Prediction: Borris-Kilcotton v Clough-Ballacolla

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship

Laois SHC Round 2 Group A

Borris-Kilcotton v Clough-Ballacolla

O'Moore Park @7.30pm, Friday 16th August

Odds: Borris-Kilcotton 4/7 | Draw 9/1 | Clough-Ballacolla 6/4

Two teams coming off opening round wins, and both will be looking to take the points here in order to top Group A, which would give a straight passage through to the semi-finals of the Bob O'Keefe Cup.

Borris-Kilcotton enjoyed arguably the finest victory of all the sides in the first round of games, as they performed brilliantly to overcome the three in-a-row seeking Camross. It is worth mentioning that the reigning champions suffered a shock opening round loss to neighbours Castletown, only for Camross to regroup and claim back-to-back championships.

So while that Borris-Kilcotton victory has to be taken into context somewhat, they'll still be delighted with their first first round display. After suffering a year out through injury in 2017 and some of 2018, Borris-Kilcotton's marksman PJ Scully is most definitely back.

Scully was firing on all cylinders against Camross, ending up with a personal tally of 1-10, with 1-3 coming from play as well. If he gets going early on against Clough-Ballacolla, it's likely Borris-Kilcotton could be on their way to a second win.

Clough-Ballacolla weren't quite as impressive in their opening round against Abbeyleix, particularly in the first-half which resulted in them going in two points down at the break.

However, they played with a wind advantage in the second-half, and outplayed Abbeyleix from then on. Aidan Corby cleaned up in the middle of the park, with Stephen Maher and Lee Cleere also fulfilling their roles well.

When these two sides met last season in the championship, Borris-Kilcotton had eighteen points to spare over Clough-Ballacolla to dump the 2015 champions out. Clough-Ballacolla are capable of competing far better with their opponents this time around, but it's difficult to see past another Borris-Kilcotton win.

Verdict: Borris-Kilcotton