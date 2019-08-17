Laois SHC Prediction: Ballinakill v Portlaoise

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship

Laois SHC Round 2 Group B

Ballinakill v Portlaoise

O'Moore Park @4.30pm, Saturday 17th August

Odds: Ballinakill 10/11 | Draw 8/1 | Portlaoise Evens

Beaten semi-finalists last year, Ballinakill, take on last year's Senior 'A' hurling champions, Portlaoise. Despite how both performed last year in their respective campaigns, this has the markings of a tight contest where the loser will likely face into a relegation final.

Ballinakill had the unwanted task of playing, on paper, the best team in group B in Rathdowney-Errill in round one. Despite their enjoyable year last year where Ballinakill topped the group, it seems unlikely they'll repeat that feat after suffering a heavy eighteen point loss to Rathdowney-Errill the first day out this season.

They were unable to live with the quality that Rathdowney-Errill had at their disposal, as Ballinakill only managed six points in the entire affair, with their four scores from play coming from the hurl of main man Cha Dwyer.

Ballinakill rely heavily on Dwyer to produce most of their scores up front, whereas the bigger teams have numerous options up front when it comes to scoring. Dwyer will more than likely be double marked against Portlaoise, and if his influence is decreased, then scores could be hard to come by.

Portlaoise showed some signs of life against Castletown. Damien Fox's charges went in seven points down at half-time, but a battling display in the first quarter of the second-half brought them back on level terms.

However, Castletown Brendan Reddin struck for a key goal just as Portlaoise got on level terms, and momentum once again swayed away from Portlaoise's direction. They ended up losing 0-17 to 2-20.

Portlaoise have a young team, and while there may be hope in the future that hurling in The Town will get back to its best days, it most likely won’t be this year. This could be a dogfight, but Ballinakill should have the experience to come out on top of that dogfight.

Verdict: Ballinakill