Tenacious Clough-Ballacolla top Group A following win over Borris-Kilcotton

With top spot at stake in this clash between Borris-Kilcotton and Clough-Ballacolla in Group A, it was Clough-Ballacolla who showed that they mean business in this year’s championship with a fine victory over their opponents.

Clough-Ballacolla 2 - 17

Borris-Kilcotton 1 - 16

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 2

*Brought to you in association with Cuddy Sports

Joe Campion got the bookies favourites for this championship, Borris-Kilcotton, off to a solid start with the opening point of the contest. However, Clough-Ballacolla showed that they meant business, scoring 2-2 inside the first five minutes.

Willie Dunphy got Clough-Ballacolla on the board, before Stephen Bergin fired in a brace of goals, one straight after the other.

He grabbed a point for Clough-Ballacolla, before the man with an eye for goal burst the Borris-Kilcotton net to get the Clough-Ballcolla faithful on their feet.

Bergin then rattled the net once more, as great work from Robbie Phelan set him up again and he never looked like missing.

PJ Scully returned Borris-KIlcotton to the board with a free, and they settled the first of Clough-Ballacolla’s storms with PJ Scully raising a green flag for Borris-Kilcotton. Neil Foyle’s first attempt was brilliantly saved by Danny Hanlon in the Clough-Ballacolla net, but Scully made no mistake with the rebound.

Scully kept Borris-Kilcotton’s run going with a pointed free, and then Daire Quinlan cut the gap back to just a single point.

However, Clough-Ballacolla hit back with another storm, as they looked very hungry for the two points on offer.

Stephen Maher fired over three in quick succession with two from frees and one from play, Robbie Delaney grabbed two, and Aidan Corby also got on the board as Clough-Ballacolla struck six on the trot.

Patrick Whelan and PJ Scully ended the run before the half finished, but Borris-Kilcotton still trailed 1-6 to 2-9 at the interval.

Borris-Kilcotton needed a bright start to the second-half, and they got it with Joe Campion and PJ Scully posting to the scoreboard early on.

Willie Dunphy and Stephen Bergin hit back for Clough-Ballacolla, and then the sides traded scores for a while after. Borris-Kilcotton finally managed to get within four after 46 minutes played.

that was the closest Borris-Kilcotton would get to their opponents, as Clough-Ballacolla marched on to the top of the group.

***********

*See Tuesday's Leinster Express Sport for full coverage

***********

CLOUGH-BALLACOLLA

Scorers: Stephen Bergin 2-3, Stephen Maher 0-6 (0-4 frees), Aidan Corby 0-3, Willie Dunphy and Robbie Phelan 0-2 each, Brian Corby 0-1.

Team: Danny Hanlon; Darren Maher, Matthew Whelan, Diarmuid Conway; Eoin Doyle, John A Delaney, Michael McEvoy; Brian Corby, Willie Dunphy; Jordan Walshe, Aidan Corby, Mark Kennessy; Robbie Phelan, Stephen Maher, Stephen Bergin. Subs: Sean Corby for Hennessy (53 mins), Tom Delaney for S Dunphy (54 mins).

BORRIS-KILCOTTON

Scorers: PJ Scully 1-10 (0-10 frees), Joe Campion 0-4, Patrick Whelan and Daire Quinlan 0-1 each.

Team: Eoin Fleming; Jim Fitzpatrick, Brian Stapleton, Stephen Finan; Danny Fitzpatrick, Matthew Whelan, Patrick Whelan; Connor Kilbane, Colm Stapleton; Daire Quinlan, Joe Campion, Neil Foyle; Stephen Dunphy, Aaron Dunphy, PJ Scully. Subs: Noel Delaney for B Stapleton (38 mins), Dean Carey for B Corby (54 mins), Stephen Phelan for Quinlan (57 mins).

REFEREE: Anthony Stapleton (Rathdowney-Errill)