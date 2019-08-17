Late goals ease Colt past Clonaslee St Manman's

A strong finish from Colt saw them pick up their first victory of the Laois SHC ‘A’ against Clonaslee St Manman’s in Ratheniska on Friday night.

Colt 3 - 15

Clonaslee St Manman's 2 - 8

Laois Shopping Centre Senior 'A' Hurling Championship Round 2

The ten-point margin at the final whistle was probably a little harsh on Clonaslee, although Colt were worthy winners. Nonetheless, the game was much closer than the scoreline would suggest, as only three points separated the teams with seven minutes to go.

After a relatively wasteful display up to that stage, Colt hit the afterburners in a blistering finish to the game thanks to goals from Owen Joyce and Sean O’Callaghan.

With a strong breeze blowing across the field, Colt were the first to register a score thanks to a well-taken effort from Sean O’Callaghan. A Liam Senior free soon levelled things up, before Chris Murray and Ciaran Hyland traded placed balls to see the teams level at 0-2 each after eight minutes.

Colt hit their first purple patch of the game after that starting with a good point from Chris Murray. Another good move brought the first goal of the game, as Colt worked it to Owen Joyce in the penalty area and he fired to the net. Murray then set Brian McDermott up for another point, and Colt were now five points clear.

If they thought they were going to cruise home from there they were soon brought back to reality, as a powerful run and expert finish from Liam Senior brought Clonaslee right back into it. Both teams went point-for-point after that in an entertaining spell, and as half-time approached there was still three between them.

A Cian Moffitt point stretched it to four in Colt’s favour, but Diarmuid Conway rounded off a move that punished poor play in the Colt defence to get Clonaslee back to within one. Tommy Tynan then tied the scores in injury time, and the teams were level at 1-8 to 2-5 at the break.

The second half was a slow-burner, with only two scores in the opening 12 minutes. Both went to Colt, as Cian Moffitt and James Keyes hit the target.

Clonaslee were really struggling to make inroads at the other end, and it was mostly poor shooting from Colt which kept the game close. They did manage to tack on three more scores in the next ten minutes, with Clonaslee finally getting their first score of the half in the 52nd minute, through Glen McEvoy. Seconds later, Willie Young launched one over from distance, and despite their lean spell, Clonaslee found themselves just three down with seven minutes left.

Unfortunately for them they would get no closer than that, as Colt found an extra gear. They switched Chris Murray into corner-forward and he provided a bit more of a threat closer to goal. Then came the two goals, both close-range efforts kicked to the net from Owen Joyce and Sean O’Callaghan, and that was enough to secure a deserved win.

***********

*See Tuesday's Leinster Express Sport for full coverage

***********

COLT

Scorers: Owen Joyce 2-1, Chris Murray 0-6 (0-4 frees), Sean O’Callaghan 1-2, Cian Moffitt 0-3, James Keyes 0-2, Brian McDermott 0-1.

Team: Paudie McDonald; Mick Farrell, Ger Doolin, Eoin Brennan; Arran McGowan, Henry Keyes, Niall Brennan; Gearoid Parkinson, Chris Murray; Enda Mulhall, James Keyes, Cian Moffitt; Sean O’Callaghan, Owen Joyce, Brian McDermott.

CLONASLEE ST MANMAN'S

Scorers: Liam Senior 1-3 (0-3 frees), Diarmuid Conroy 1-0, Ciaran Hyland (free), Patrick Hyland, Tommy Tynan, Willie Young, Glen McEvoy 0-1 each.

Team: Conor Gorman; Jonathon Carroll, Conor Hyland, Mark McEvoy; Michael Hyland, Willie Young, Rory Conroy; Liam Senior, Diarmuid Conroy; Glen McEvoy, Tommy Tynan, Ger Reilly; Patrick Hyland, Ciaran Hyland, Robert Downey. Subs: John Rowney for Ciaran Hyland (20 mins), William Murray for M McEvoy (24 mins), Cian Barrett for Rowney (34 mins, inj), Oisín Murray for Carroll (41 mins).

REFEREE: Kieran Bowe (Rathdowney-Errill)