Camross back on track with convincing victory over Abbeyleix

Camross bounced back from their opening round defeat to account for Abbeyleix with eight points to spare in the Laois Senior Hurling Championship clash at O'Moore Park on Saturday evening.

Camross 1 - 18

St Lazarian's Abbeyleix 0 - 13

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Round 2

The first score of the day arrived with less than a minute on the clock when Darren Drennan split the uprights. Dean Delaney doubled their advantage a minute later, after losing his marker with a well-timed dummy as Camross went two ahead.

Abbeyleix quickly erased their deficit as they scored the next four points to take the lead. Dayne Peacock hit their first with a super score from out the field, and points followed from Eoin Reilly (2) and the returning Liam Delaney as Abbeyleix went two points clear.

Camross hit-back with three unanswered points of their own from Mossy Burke, Andrew Collier and Ciaran Collier to see them edge back into a one-point lead with just over a quarter of an hour played.

Points from Ciaran Byrne and Reilly had Abbeyleix in the lead again, but Camross roared back with Holmes, Andrew Collier and Burke all hitting the target for the reigning county champions. They came close to lifting the first green flag of the day after 23 minutes when Ciaran Collier unleashed a a strike at Enda Rowland, but the Laois goalkeeper pulled off a fantastic save to keep Camross at bay.

Two more frees from Eoin Reilly and a monster point from Liam Delaney had Abbeyleix level a minute before the break, but Camross edged ahead in the first minute of injury-time with a Holmes free to send them in narrowly ahead at half-time.

Holmes and Eoin Gaughan traded points with Ciaran Byrne and Reilly on the resumption, and then Camross took control from here.

Eoin Gaughan, Holmes and Andrew Collier increased the Camross lead before Abbeyleix would end their 14 minute scoreless period with an Aaron Carroll point with 49 minutes played.

Camross stayed going and added two more through Gaughan and Holmes before the latter would bag the only goal of the game a minute from time with an innovative flick past Rowland.

Darrell Dooley pucked the final score of the game on the stroke of full-time to seal the Camross result and get their campaign back to winning ways.

***********

*See Tuesday's Leinster Express Sport for full coverage

***********

CAMROSS

Scorers: Niall Holmes 1-5 (0-4 frees), Andrew Collier 0-4, Eoin Gaughan 0-3, Dean Delaney and Mossy Burke 0-2 each, Ciaran Collier and Darrell Dooley 0-1 each.

Team: Thomas Dunphy; Dwane Palmer, Andrew Mortimer, Joe Phelan; Darrell Dooley, Gearoid Burke, Lorcan Burke; Craig Carroll, Liam Delaney; Ciaran Collier, Mossy Burke, Andrew Collier; Niall Holmes, Dean Delaney, Eoin Gaughan. Subs: Darren Gillmartin for M Burke (58 mins), Darren Drennan for Holmes (60 mins), Martin Burke for Dooley (60 mins).

ST LAZARIAN'S ABBEYLEIX

Scorers: x

Team: Enda Rowland; Barry Walsh, Alan Lynch, Mark Cahill; Jake Cranny, Oisin Carroll, Aaron Carroll; Liam Delaney, Eoin Reilly; Colm Walsh, Dayne Peacock, Eoghan Fennelly; Rory McEvoy, Jamie Coffey, Ciaran Byrne. Subs: Dan Coffey for Cahill (HT), Conor Bergin for J Coffey (51 mins), Ciaran Carroll for E Reilly (52 mins).

REFEREE: George Boyhan (Clough-Ballacolla)