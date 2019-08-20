14-man Rosenallis return to winning ways with Shanahoe victory

Rosenallis powered to their first victory of the Senior 'A' Hurling Championship with a ten-point win over Shanahoe.

Rosenallis 2 - 18

Shanahoe 1 - 11

Laois Shopping Centre Senior 'A' Hurling Championship Round 2

Rosenallis lost the opening round to The Harps, but they did have Lennon back in the ranks for the second round against Shanahoe. However, Lennon was dished with another red card upon his return. This didn’t affect the outcome though, as Rosenallis climbed to second place in Group B following a comfortable victory.

The second game in the double header at Pairc Acragar began with Rosenallis on the rise. They fired over the first five points to put them in the driving seat early on.

Paddy Keating (two), Walter Murphy, Donnagh Callaly and Ronan Murray all got their name on the score-sheet for Rosenallis in that time frame. Shanahoe opened their account thanks to an accurate free from Rhian Bergin, but Paddy Keating replied with a placed ball of his own down the other end.

Shanahoe’s Rhian Bergin stuck two on the bounce to leave three between the teams, with both of his scores sublime efforts under no shortage of pressure.

A feature of Rosenallis’ play, particularly in the first-half, was their overlapping runners from the half-back line. Their wing-back wearing number five, Fiachra C Fennell, ran forward twice in search of scores, and on both occasions he made the trip back to a round of applause after two fine points.

Shanahoe were given a fortunate boost when Joshua Hickey got a touch to Dayle Bergin’s short attempt, and his flick ended up in the back of the net.

That would be pretty much all Shanahoe could muster before the break bar a single Rhian Bergin point, as Rosenallis points from Conor Cosgrove, Stephen Kelly (free), John Lennon and Paddy Keating (free) were followed with their first goal.

This time it was the other wing-back, Conor Cosgrove, who jetted forward to set up Paddy Keating, and he lashed one into the bottom left corner.

John Lennon would score his second and the last point of the half for Rosenallis, but on the brink of half-time Lennon received a straight red card. The Rosenallis native was taken down by his marker Brian Guilfoyle, and Lennon lashed out despite being awarded with a free in his favour.

Rosenallis seemed unfazed by this decision in the second-half though, as they kept Shanahoe at arm’s length. Rhian Bergin opened the scoring in the second-half, but Rosenallis’ Donnagh Callaly and Ronan Murray responded.

Rhian Bergin split the uprights with another effort from a placed ball, but again Rosenallis hit back with two on the trot, Walter Murphy and Stephen Kelly the point scorers this time.

Shanahoe showed spirit in not throwing in the towel, but after a solid period of work where they left nine points in it, Rosenallis ended any ambitions of a comeback that Shanahoe may have had with a Paddy Keating goal from distance.

ROSENALLIS

Scorers: Paddy Keating 2-5 (0-5 frees), Fiachra C Fennell, Donnagh Callaly, Stephen Kelly (frees), Ronan Murray, John Lennon and Walter Murphy 0-2 each, Conor Cosgrove 0-1.

Team: Stephen Kelly; John Maher, Marcus Redmond, Ruaidhri C Fennell; Fiachra C Fennell, Cathal C Fennell, Conor Cosgrove; Jack Conroy, Cillian Callaly; Donnagh Callaly, Paddy Keating, Joe Keating; Ronan Murray, John Lennon, Walter Murphy. Subs: Brian Fitzpatrick for Murray (50 mins), Enda McEvoy for Cosgrove (56 mins).

SHANAHOE

Scorers: Rhian Bergin 0-8 (0-6 frees), Joshua Hickey 1-0, Leigh Bergin 0-2 (0-1 65’), Dylan Cuddy 0-1.

Team: Daragh Hiney; Jack Delaney, Brian Guilfoyle, Ciarán Breen; Dayle Bergin, Leigh Bergin, Jimmy Kirwan; Shane Bowe, Killian Breen; Timmy Carroll, Rhian Bergin, Anthony Kirwan; Dylan Cuddy, Mark Kirwan, Joshua Hickey. Subs: Karl O’Keefe for Hickey (48 mins), David Madden for K Breen (53 mins).

REFEREE: Frank Shanahan (Ballylinan)