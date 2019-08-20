Ballyfin edge Mountrath to make it back-to-back wins in the SHC 'A'

Ballyfin secured their second win in the Senior ‘A’ Championship on Friday evening as they overcame the challenge of a determined Mountrath side by just three points.

Ballyfin 1 - 17

St Fintan's Mountrath 1 - 14

Laois Senior 'A' Hurling Championship Round 2

Trumera played host to this game where a strong wind blew across the field making scoring difficult for both teams. Both sides found it difficult to get on the scoreboard but it was Ballyfin who were quickest off the mark as Eanna Lyons converted a free after six minutes of play.

Mountrath did respond with a free from James Hyland and three minutes later Dylan Russell found the back of the Ballyfin net after a scramble at the goal mouth. This gave Mountrath a 1-1 to 0-1 lead after 10 minutes.

Ballyfin could have had a lot more scores on the board only for the wides they hit through frees and from open play. Gareth Dunphy did bring his side back into the game as he scoped the ball over from out near the sideline.

Eanna Lyons and James Hyland exchanged pointed frees before Ballyfin took a one point lead as Eamonn Duff struck for goal. Mountrath failed to clear the ball around the 21 yard line and Duff was on hand to pick it up and fire it into the back of the Mountrath net. After 20 minutes of play it was Ballyfin who led 1-4 to 1-3.

Ballyfin then built on this momentum as Darragh Connolly pointed from a tricky angle while Lyons followed up with two converted frees. Connolly then pushed Ballyfin further out in front when James Finn laid off a great pass for Connolly to run onto and fire over the crossbar. He followed up with another a minute later as James Hyland and Lyons exchanged frees once more.

The half time score saw Ballyfin lead 1-11 to 1-6.

The second was a little different as scores were harder to come by, Mountrath put lots of pressure on the Ballyfin men as they struggled to win the ball around the half forward line and midfield. Lyons added another free to his tally while Hyland did likewise at the other end of the field.

Mountrath fought their way back into the game as Gearoid Williams converted a well taken point. Ballyfin however got two important scores of their own as David Connolly and Eamonn Duff pointed for their side. After 45 minutes of play it was Ballyfin who led 1-14 to 1-9.

Mountrath were then dealt a blow with 10 minutes left in the game as they were left with 14 men after an off the ball incident.

Mountrath did not lie down to the challenge however as Hyland converted another free and the two midfielders of Gearoid Williams and Gavin Sydes pointed to leave just one point separating the sides at 1-15 to 1-14.

Mountrath were not able to push on from this as Ballyfin came strong in the last five minutes of the game. James Finn and Kevin O’Rourke both converted vital points for Ballyfin to sneak a three point win.

BALLYFIN

Scorers: Eanna Lyons 0-8 (frees), Darragh Connolly 0-3, Gareth Dunphy and Eamonn Duff 1-1 each, David Connolly 0-2, James Finn and Kevin O’Rourke 0-1 each.

Team: Dermot McGill; Cillian Rowney, Max Connolly, Louis Duff; Adam Walsh, Alan Connolly, Sean O’Neill; Brendan O’Neill, David Connolly; Gary Hoffmeister, Eanna Lyons, Darragh Connolly; Eamonn Duff, Gareth Dunphy, James Finn. Subs: Kevin O’Rourke for Connolly (40 mins), Ciaran Rowney for O’Neill (50 mins).

ST FINTAN'S MOUNTRATH

Scorers: James Hyland 0-10 (frees), Dylan Russell 1-0, Gavin Sydes 0-2, Gearoid Williams and Wayne Sydes 0-1 each.

Team: Donal Russell; Matthew Rice, Paul Meade, Thomas Hill; James Fahy, Patrick Williams, Paul Rice; Gearoid Williams, Gavin Sydes; Wayne Sydes, Colm Linehan, Scott Hethernigan; Dylan Russell, James Hyland, Aidan Linehan.

REFEREE: Ronan Devanney (Camross)