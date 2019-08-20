Laois minor football manager Phelan steps down

Laois GAA are on the hunt for a new minor football manager following Donncha Phelan's decision to step down from his position.

Ballyfin native Phelan, who has been at the helm for the past two seasons, announced his decision to step down following a two-year stint at the helm.

In his two years in the hotseat, Phelan guided Laois to back-to-back Leinster semi-finals where they lost to the eventual Leinster champions on both occasions - Meath and Kildare respectively.

In a statement released through the Laois GAA County Board, Phelan said:

"Managing any of your County Teams is both an honour and a privilege.

"To do the job to the level I believe is necessary in order to enhance a culture and raise standards so that Laois can return to the heights we all desire requires a huge commitment.

"It is a commitment I have been more than happy to make these past two seasons.

"However my little family expanded earlier this year and for now my priority is to spend time as a Father and Husband.

"I look forward to returning to a role within Laois GAA in the future. To that end I would like to thank all who made the journey possible from players and very importantly their parents, to our County Board, all of our backroom members and our supporters."