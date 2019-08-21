Six-goal Graiguecullen cruise to Junior ‘C’ silverware over Colt

It was one-way traffic in O’Moore Park tonight as a stacked Graiguecullen outfit had far too much for Colt, who to their credit, never gave up as Graiguecullen collected the first football trophy of the year with an impressive performance.

Graiguecullen 6 - 10

Colt 1 - 5

Laois Shopping Centre Junior 'C' Football Championship final

Colm Doran, who would do most of the damage for Graiguecullen, fired over a free to kick-start proceedings. Colt responded well though, with Michael Grant booting over a brilliant score, and then Nathan Dunne put them in front after he nailed over a free.

Colt got dealt a blow when they lost one of their main men and conceded a penalty though. Patrick Murphy was pushed over by Colt centre-back Eoghan Brennan, and Brennan received a black card.

The usually reliable Peter Branagan stepped up to take the spot-kick, and while goalkeeper Sean Callaghan guessed the right way, he still couldn’t stop the ball from sliding into the back of the net.

Robert Delaney replied for Colt to leave the minimum in it, but that would be their last score of the half.

Padraig Murphy (free) and Alan Malone extended Graiguecullen’s lead, and they got their second goal after a fine team move. Substitute Brian O'Rourke kicks it across to John O'Neill, who fists it into the path of Peter Branagan, and he leaves it for Colm Doran to belt home.

Doran added another onto his tally when he placed over a free just before half-time to leave Graiguecullen in a commanding 2-5 to 0-3 lead.

Barry Regan, who was a half-time substitute for Graiguecullen, made an immediate impression by finding the target as the game got back underway. Doran then put over another free, and the game looked beyond Colt.

Robert Delaney did return Colt to the scoreboard, but Graiguecullen hit back in fashion when John O’Neill’s long-range strike caught Colt keeper Sean Callaghan out and Graiguecullen had a third goal.

Colt, to their credit, showed character to go down the other end and grab a goal back. Laois referee Padraig Dunne found the roof of the net with his close-range shot.

That left Colt still in with a slim chance, but Graiguecullen put a stamp to any hopes of a comeback soon after.

Doran and Ricky Lawler swung over scores, before Doran, who was Graiguecullen’s best player, rounded his man and dispatched his second goal.

Ivan Ryan scored Colt’s last of the match, as Graiguecullen romped home with Ricky Lawler and Peter Branagan getting in for more goals, while Doran pointed a free.

***********

*See Tuesday's Leinster Express Sport for full coverage

***********

GRAIGUECULLEN

Scorers: Colm Doran 2-6 (0-5 frees), Peter Branagan 2-0 (1-0 pen), Ricky Lawler 1-1, John O’Neill 1-0, Barry Regan, Padraig Murphy (free) and Alan Malone 0-1 each

Team: Don Scully; Donal Hurley, Wayne Humphreys, Daithi Hurley; Adam Kerfah, Brian McDermott, Kevin Smith; Patrick Murphy, Callum Hennessy; Conor Hogan, Ricky Lawler, Barry Regan; Alan Malone, Peter Branagan, Colm Doran. Subs: John O’Neill, Brian O’Rourke, Barry Regan, John O’Rourke, James Brennan, Jason Geoghegan, Mattie Doogue, Aaron Cullen, Conor Hayden, Ian Bradley, David McEvoy

COLT

Scorers: Padraig Dunne 1-0, Robert Delaney 0-2, Ivan Ryan, Michael Grant and Nathan Dunne (free) 0-1 each

Team: Sean Callaghan; John Stackpool, Brian McDermott, Henry Keyes; Eamon Delaney, Eoghan Brennan, Enda Mulhall; Niall Brennan, James Keyes; Ivan Ryan, Michael Grant, Gerard Doolan; Robert Delaney, Padraig Dunne, Nathan Dunne. Subs: Arran McGowan, Darren Brennan, Seamus Fitzpatrick, Joe Stackpool, Daniel Butler, Cameron Halcrow, Brian Keegan, Darren Phelan

REFEREE: Vincent Dowling (O’Dempsey’s)