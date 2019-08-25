GAA

Draw made for Laois Senior Football Championship quarter-finals

Following another busy weekend of football in Laois with two triple-headers of Senior Football Championship action in O'Moore Park, the draw was made for the quarter-final stage with some interesting fixtures ahead.

 

Laois Senior Football Championship Quarter-Finals:

O’Dempsey’s v Ballyfin

Portlaoise v St Joseph’s

Portarlington v Graiguecullen

Killeshin v Ballylinan

 

Laois Senior Football Championship Relegation Final

Crettyard v The Heath