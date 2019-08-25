GAA
Draw made for Laois Senior Football Championship quarter-finals
Following another busy weekend of football in Laois with two triple-headers of Senior Football Championship action in O'Moore Park, the draw was made for the quarter-final stage with some interesting fixtures ahead.
Laois Senior Football Championship Quarter-Finals:
O’Dempsey’s v Ballyfin
Portlaoise v St Joseph’s
Portarlington v Graiguecullen
Killeshin v Ballylinan
Laois Senior Football Championship Relegation Final
Crettyard v The Heath
