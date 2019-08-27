GAA

This week's Laois GAA fixtures

Express Sport Reporter

Reporter:

Express Sport Reporter

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

This week's Laois GAA fixtures

TUESDAY

 

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE JUNIOR “B” HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP Final

O’Moore Park 19:30 Camross v St Fintan's Mountrath

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP Quarter Final

LOETB CoE (1) 19:00 Trumera v Mountmellick

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 A Hurling Championship Group A Round 3

Pairc Aireil 18:45 Rathdowney Errill V Clonaslee St Manman's

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group D Round 3

Ratheniska 18:30 Spink - Park/Ratheniska V Ballyroan Abbey

 

WEDNESDAY

 

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Round 3 Replay

Crettyard 19:45 Killeshin v Spink

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 A Football Championship Group A Round 2

McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington V St Paul's

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 A Football Championship Group B Round 2

Tony Byrne Park 19:30 St Joseph's V Na Fianna Og

Ballylinan GAA 19:15 Ballylinan V Ballyroan Abbey

Midlands Park Hotel Under 15 B Football Championship Group A Round 2

Kilcavan 18:30 Kilcavan The Rock V Park/Ratheniska-Spink

The Heath 18:30 The Heath V Rosenallis


Midlands Park Hotel Under 15 B Football Championship Group B Round 2

Stradbally GAA 18:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels V Killeshin

Pairc Acragar 18:30 Mountmellick V O'Dempsey's

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 C Football Championship Group A Round 2

Camross GAA 18:30 Camross V Portlaoise B]

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 C Football Championship Group B Round 2

Castletown 18:30 Castletown V Ballyfin

 

THURSDAY

 

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Quarter Finals

LOETB CoE (1) 19:30 Ballyroan Abbey v The Heath

LOETB CoE (2) 19:30 Park Ratheniska v The Harps

Portarlington 19:30 O’Dempsey’s v Kilcavan

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 A Football Championship Group A Round 2

Graiguecullen 19:00 Graiguecullen V Portlaoise

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group A Round 3

Ballyfin 18:30 Ballyfin Gaels V Ballylinan

Timahoe 18:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels V Castletown

Kilcavan 18:30 Kilcavan The Rock V St Joseph's

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group B Round 3

McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington V Mountmellick

O'Dempsey's 18:30 O'Dempsey's V The Heath

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group C Round 3

Clonaslee 18:30 Clonaslee St Manman's V Na Fianna Og

Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise V St Paul's

Crettyard 18:30 Crettyard V Rosenallis

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Development Football Competition Round 3

Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise V Stradbally Parish Gaels

 

FRIDAY

 

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group D Round 3

Graiguecullen 18:30 Graiguecullen V Killeshin

 

SATURDAY

 

Talent Academy Hurling Finals Day

U14 “A” - Sonny Morris and Tony Forrestal Finals Day Erins Own, Waterford – Group A: Dublin, Laois, Galway @ 10:00; 11:40 & 13:20.

U14 “B” - Leinster U14 Blitz in Ballinakill CoE Wicklow – Group A: Carlow, Laois, Wicklow @ 11:00; 12:00; 13:00 & 14:00.

U15 – Arrabawn Plate Semi Final – Laois v Cork in Páirc na nOg Thurles @ 11:00; Winner / Loser v Clare or Waterford in Final or Playoff Game @ 14:00.

U16 –Michael Foley Finals Day – Ferns CoE Wexford – Quarter Finals: Waterford v Offaly; Dublin v Kilkenny; Wexford v Laois; Galway Bye @ 11:00; Semi Finals @ 12:00 & Final @ 13:00.

 

MONDAY

 

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 A Hurling Championship Group A Round 2

Abbeyleix 18:30 Abbeyleix St Lazarian's V Clough-Ballacolla; Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 A Hurling Championship Group B Round 2

The Harps GAA 18:30 The Harps V Camross; Castletown GAA 18:30 Castletown V Rathdowney-Errill

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 B Hurling Championship Group A Round 2

O'Keeffe Park 18:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Ballinakill

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 B Hurling Championship Group B Round 2

Mountrath 18:30 St Fintan's Mountrath V Raheen Parish Gaels

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Hurling League Shield Final

Venue TBC 18:30 Clough Ballacolla v Portlaoise