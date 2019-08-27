GAA
This week's Laois GAA fixtures
TUESDAY
LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE JUNIOR “B” HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP Final
O’Moore Park 19:30 Camross v St Fintan's Mountrath
LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP Quarter Final
LOETB CoE (1) 19:00 Trumera v Mountmellick
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 A Hurling Championship Group A Round 3
Pairc Aireil 18:45 Rathdowney Errill V Clonaslee St Manman's
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group D Round 3
Ratheniska 18:30 Spink - Park/Ratheniska V Ballyroan Abbey
WEDNESDAY
LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Round 3 Replay
Crettyard 19:45 Killeshin v Spink
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 A Football Championship Group A Round 2
McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington V St Paul's
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 A Football Championship Group B Round 2
Tony Byrne Park 19:30 St Joseph's V Na Fianna Og
Ballylinan GAA 19:15 Ballylinan V Ballyroan Abbey
Midlands Park Hotel Under 15 B Football Championship Group A Round 2
Kilcavan 18:30 Kilcavan The Rock V Park/Ratheniska-Spink
The Heath 18:30 The Heath V Rosenallis
Midlands Park Hotel Under 15 B Football Championship Group B Round 2
Stradbally GAA 18:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels V Killeshin
Pairc Acragar 18:30 Mountmellick V O'Dempsey's
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 C Football Championship Group A Round 2
Camross GAA 18:30 Camross V Portlaoise B]
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 C Football Championship Group B Round 2
Castletown 18:30 Castletown V Ballyfin
THURSDAY
LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Quarter Finals
LOETB CoE (1) 19:30 Ballyroan Abbey v The Heath
LOETB CoE (2) 19:30 Park Ratheniska v The Harps
Portarlington 19:30 O’Dempsey’s v Kilcavan
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 A Football Championship Group A Round 2
Graiguecullen 19:00 Graiguecullen V Portlaoise
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group A Round 3
Ballyfin 18:30 Ballyfin Gaels V Ballylinan
Timahoe 18:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels V Castletown
Kilcavan 18:30 Kilcavan The Rock V St Joseph's
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group B Round 3
McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington V Mountmellick
O'Dempsey's 18:30 O'Dempsey's V The Heath
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group C Round 3
Clonaslee 18:30 Clonaslee St Manman's V Na Fianna Og
Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise V St Paul's
Crettyard 18:30 Crettyard V Rosenallis
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Development Football Competition Round 3
Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise V Stradbally Parish Gaels
FRIDAY
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group D Round 3
Graiguecullen 18:30 Graiguecullen V Killeshin
SATURDAY
Talent Academy Hurling Finals Day
U14 “A” - Sonny Morris and Tony Forrestal Finals Day Erins Own, Waterford – Group A: Dublin, Laois, Galway @ 10:00; 11:40 & 13:20.
U14 “B” - Leinster U14 Blitz in Ballinakill CoE Wicklow – Group A: Carlow, Laois, Wicklow @ 11:00; 12:00; 13:00 & 14:00.
U15 – Arrabawn Plate Semi Final – Laois v Cork in Páirc na nOg Thurles @ 11:00; Winner / Loser v Clare or Waterford in Final or Playoff Game @ 14:00.
U16 –Michael Foley Finals Day – Ferns CoE Wexford – Quarter Finals: Waterford v Offaly; Dublin v Kilkenny; Wexford v Laois; Galway Bye @ 11:00; Semi Finals @ 12:00 & Final @ 13:00.
MONDAY
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 A Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
Abbeyleix 18:30 Abbeyleix St Lazarian's V Clough-Ballacolla; Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 A Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
The Harps GAA 18:30 The Harps V Camross; Castletown GAA 18:30 Castletown V Rathdowney-Errill
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 B Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
O'Keeffe Park 18:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Ballinakill
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 B Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
Mountrath 18:30 St Fintan's Mountrath V Raheen Parish Gaels
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Hurling League Shield Final
Venue TBC 18:30 Clough Ballacolla v Portlaoise
