Russell rout leads Mountrath to Junior 'B' title over Camross

Mountrath collected the Junior 'B' title in O'Moore Park tonight with a deserved seven point win over Camross in the decider, Brandon Russell finishing with an 11 point haul for the winners.

St Fintan's Mountrath 0 - 19

Camross 0 - 12

Laois Shopping Centre Junior 'B' Hurling Championship Final

Mountrath started the better of the two sides, going two points up in the initial minutes through Luke Cusack and Killian Kirwan scores to set the tone for the game ahead.

Camross opened their account with a Dan Delaney free seven minutes in to set the ball rolling. Mountrath went on to hit the next two, both Brandon Russell free from almost identical positions, to extend their lead to three points.

James O'Keefe and Dan Delaney traded points with Michael Meade and Brandon Russell at the midpoint of the half as three points still separated the sides.

Robert Delaney and Niall Bennett raised white flags for Camross, but Russell was on hand to nail another brace of frees as Mountrath kept three points in front.

Luke Cusack sent over a sideline cut from under the stand for Mountrath five minutes before half-time, but Camross closed out the half strongly with Dan Delaney rifling three frees to cut the gap to a single point going in at the break - 0-9 to 0-8.

Aided by the wind in the second-half, Mountrath dominated the proceedings as they held Camross to just four points while hitting twelves themselves.

Camross' Joseph Ryan restarted the scoring just 30 seconds in to bring them level, but re-took the lead almost immediately through centre-forward Michael Meade. Points followed from Russell and Meade as Mountrath stretched three clear.

Mountrath were awarded a penalty 37 minutes in when Peter Rice was fouled in the square, although Niall Cuddy was equal to Brandon Russell's attempt from the penalty spot as he turned away the shot.

Dan Delaney and Robert Delaney pointed to keep Camross in touch, but Mountrath rattled off six in-a-row with Russell accounting for four while Cormac O'Keefe landed two long range points.

James Doran blazed over a free in the first minute on injury-time, but the last score of the game fittingly went to Brandon Russell for his eleventh point of the game as Mountrath were crowned champions.

*See Tuesday's Leinster Express Sport for full coverage

CAMROSS

Scorers: Dan Delaney 0-6 (0-5 frees), Robert Delaney 0-2, James O'Keefe, Niall Bennett, Joseph Ryan and James Doran (free) 0-1 each.

Team: Niall Cuddy; Conor Doran, Mark Conroy, Martin Moore; Alan Bergin, James Doran, Cian Delaney; Patrick Burke, Josephy Ryan; James O'Keefe, Niall Bennett, Dan Delaney; Robert Delaney, Oliver Dowling, Cillian Tiernan. Subs: Gavin Delaney for Bergin (14 mins), Thomas Palmer for Oliver Dowling (36 mins), Tomas O'Sullivan for Moore (39 mins), Garreth Cuddy for Ryan (60 mins).

ST FINTAN'S MOUNTRATH

Scorers: Brandon Russell 0-11 (frees), Michael Meade 0-3, Luke Cusack (0-1 sideline cut) and Cormac O'Keefe 0-2 each, Killian Kirwan 0-1.

Team: Brian Russell; Kavin Murphy, Sean Maguire, Kevin Byrne; Dermot Murphy, Bill Sheeran, Cormac O'Keefe; Luke Cusack, Mick Boyne; Killian Kirwan, Michael Meade, Brandon Russell; Colm Bergin, Andy Russell, Cathal Carroll. Subs: Damien Lanham for Carroll (43 mins).

REFEREE: Anthony Costigan (Rathdowney-Errill)