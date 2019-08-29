Laois U20 hurling manager David Cuddy steps away from position

Last night, the Laois U20 hurling manager David Cuddy stepped down from his position stating that he would not be seeking another term.

Cuddy took the reigns of the Laois U20's for 2019 following Eamon Kelly's departure from the Senior and U-21 positions at the end of 2018.

The Castletown native oversaw Laois' sole competitive fixture of the year when they welcomed DJ Carey's Kilkenny team to O'Moore Park in the Leinster Championship quarter-final, which proved to be a difficult day at the office for his side.

Laois suffered a heavy defeat to the eventual Leinster champions and beaten All-Ireland semi-finalists. Laois trailed by eight points at the break before Kilkenny stretched their legs in the second half to run out 26 point victors.

Cuddy released a statement through Laois GAA last night:

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as Manager of the U20 Hurling team this year in Laois and as a proud Laois man delighted to have been given this opportunity to manage a county team.

“I have met some very talented young Hurlers and hope they all go on to represent their county at Senior level which I know they are capable of.

“Managing any county team takes huge time and effort and while I don’t regret any minute of the past year I have come to the realisation that I have to concentrate on my Family and work so therefore I will not be seeking another term as Laois U20 Hurling Manager.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my management and backroom team, the parents and guardians of the player, and most importantly the players that committed to their county and put in the time and effort that was required without question.

“I enjoyed the experience and thanks to Laois GAA for giving me this opportunity.”