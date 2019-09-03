This week's Laois GAA and LGFA fixtures
TUESDAY
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 A Hurling Championship Group B Round 3
Abbeyleix 18:30 Abbeyleix Gaels V Raheen Parish Gaels
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 A Hurling Championship Group C Round 3
Mountmellick 18:30 Na Fianna V Castletown
Rosenallis GAA 18:30 Rosenallis V St Fintan's Mountrath
WEDNESDAY
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 A Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
Venue tbc 18:30 Raheen Parish Gaels SCR Borris in Ossory Kilcotton W/O
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 A Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
Abbeyleix 18:30 Abbeyleix Gaels V Rathdowney Errill
The Harps GAA 18:45 The Harps V Camross Na Fianna
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 B Hurling Championship Round 3
Timahoe 18:30 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V St Fintan's Mountrath
Castletown 18:30 Castletown V Portlaoise
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 A Hurling Championship Group D Round 3
Camross GAA 18:30 Camross V Portlaoise
THURSDAY
LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE JUNIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP Semi Final
LOETB CoE 19:30 Castletown v The Harps
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “C” Football Championship Group A Round 2
Camross GAA 19:00 Camross V Portlaoise
FRIDAY
LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE SENIOR “A” HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP Round 3
O’Moore Park 19:45 St Fintans Mountrath v Clonaslee St Manmans
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Football Championship Group B Round 2
Ballylinan GAA 18:30 Ballylinan v Castletown
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 A Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
Clough Ballacolla18:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Rosenallis
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group A Round 4
Tony Byrne Park 18:30 St Joseph's V Stradbally Parish Gaels
Castletown GAA 18:30 Castletown V Ballyfin Gaels
Ballylinan GAA 18:30 Ballylinan V Kilcavan The Rock
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group B Round 4
Clough Ballacolla 18:30 Clough-Ballacolla V O'Dempseys
The Heath 18:30 The Heath V Portarlington
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group C Round 4
Rosenallis GAA 18:30 Rosenallis V Portlaoise
Emo 18:15 St Pauls V Clonaslee St Manmans
Venue tbc 18:30 Na Fianna Og V Crettyard
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group D Round 4
Killeshin 18:30 Killeshin V Spink Park/Ratheniska
The Harps GAA 18:30 The Harps V Graiguecullen
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Development Football Competition Round 4
Emo 18:30 St Pauls V Stradbally Parish Gaels
SATURDAY
Laois LGFA Junior Championship final
Ballyfin v Clonaslee/ St Manman's in O'Moore Park at 14:00
Laois LGFA Intermediate Championship final
Ballyroan v St Pauls in O'Moore Park at 15:30
LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP Round 3
O’Moore Park 18:15 St Lazerians Abbeyleix v Borris in Ossory KIlcotton
O’Moore Park 19:45 Camross v Clough Ballacolla
LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE SENIOR “A” HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP Round 3
Colt 18:00 The Harps v Shanahoe
Mountmellick 18:30 Slieve Bloom v Rosenallis
LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE JUNIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP Semi Final
Trumera 18:00 Park Ratheniska Timahoe v Portlaoise
SUNDAY
Laois LGFA Senior Championship Relegation Playoff final.
Shanahoe v St Brigids in Crettyard GAA at 12:00
Laois LGFA Senior Championship final
Sarsfields v Timahoe in Crettyard GAA at 14:45
LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP Round 3
O’Moore Park 14:00 Rathdowney Errill v Portlaoise
O’Moore Park 15:30 Castletown v Ballinakill
LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE SENIOR “A” HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP Round 3
Mountrath 12:00 Ballyfin v Colt
LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP Semi Final
Shanahoe 18:00 Camross v Clough Ballacolla
Slieve Bloom 18:00 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Mountmellick
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 C Football Championship Group A Round 2
The Harps GAA 12:00 The Harps V Na Fianna Og
MONDAY
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “A” Football Championship Round 2 Winners
Tony Byrne Park 18:30 St Joseph’s v Portlaoise
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “A” Football Championship Round 2 Qualifier
Venue tbc 18:30 Na Fianna Og v Spink Park Ratheniska
Graiguecullen 18:30 Graiguecullen v Emo Courtwood
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Football Championship Group A Round 3
Pairc Acragar 18:30 Sarsfields Gaels V Rathdowney Errill
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Football Championship Group B Round 3
Castletown GAA 18:30 Castletown V Clonaslee St Manmans
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Football Championship Group D Round 3
O'Dempsey's 18:30 O'Dempseys V Rosenallis
