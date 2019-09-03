This week's Laois GAA and LGFA fixtures

TUESDAY

 

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 A Hurling Championship Group B Round 3

Abbeyleix 18:30 Abbeyleix Gaels V Raheen Parish Gaels 

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 A Hurling Championship Group C Round 3

Mountmellick 18:30 Na Fianna V Castletown 

Rosenallis GAA 18:30 Rosenallis V St Fintan's Mountrath

 

WEDNESDAY

 

Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 A Hurling Championship Group A Round 2

Venue tbc 18:30 Raheen Parish Gaels SCR Borris in Ossory Kilcotton W/O


Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 A Hurling Championship Group B Round 2

Abbeyleix 18:30 Abbeyleix Gaels V Rathdowney Errill 

The Harps GAA 18:45 The Harps V Camross Na Fianna


Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 B Hurling Championship Round 3

Timahoe 18:30 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V St Fintan's Mountrath 

Castletown 18:30 Castletown V Portlaoise


Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 A Hurling Championship Group D Round 3

Camross GAA 18:30 Camross V Portlaoise 

 

THURSDAY

 

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE JUNIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP Semi Final

LOETB CoE 19:30 Castletown v The Harps


Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “C” Football Championship Group A Round 2

Camross GAA 19:00 Camross V Portlaoise

 

FRIDAY

 

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE SENIOR “A” HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP Round 3

O’Moore Park 19:45 St Fintans Mountrath v Clonaslee St Manmans


Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Football Championship Group B Round 2

Ballylinan GAA 18:30 Ballylinan v Castletown 


Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 A Hurling Championship Group A Round 2

Clough Ballacolla18:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Rosenallis

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group A Round 4

Tony Byrne Park 18:30 St Joseph's V Stradbally Parish Gaels 

Castletown GAA 18:30 Castletown V Ballyfin Gaels 

Ballylinan GAA 18:30 Ballylinan V Kilcavan The Rock

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group B Round 4

Clough Ballacolla 18:30 Clough-Ballacolla V O'Dempseys 

The Heath 18:30 The Heath V Portarlington 


Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group C Round 4

Rosenallis GAA 18:30 Rosenallis V Portlaoise 

Emo 18:15 St Pauls V Clonaslee St Manmans 

Venue tbc 18:30 Na Fianna Og V Crettyard


Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group D Round 4

Killeshin 18:30 Killeshin V Spink Park/Ratheniska 

The Harps GAA 18:30 The Harps V Graiguecullen


Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Development Football Competition Round 4

Emo 18:30 St Pauls V Stradbally Parish Gaels 

 

SATURDAY

 

Laois LGFA Junior Championship final

Ballyfin v Clonaslee/ St Manman's in O'Moore Park at 14:00


Laois LGFA Intermediate Championship final

Ballyroan v St Pauls in O'Moore Park at 15:30


LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP Round 3

O’Moore Park 18:15 St Lazerians Abbeyleix v Borris in Ossory KIlcotton

O’Moore Park 19:45 Camross v Clough Ballacolla


LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE SENIOR “A” HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP Round 3

Colt 18:00 The Harps v Shanahoe

Mountmellick 18:30 Slieve Bloom v Rosenallis


LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE JUNIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP Semi Final

Trumera 18:00 Park Ratheniska Timahoe v Portlaoise

 

SUNDAY

 

Laois LGFA Senior Championship Relegation Playoff final.


Shanahoe v St Brigids in Crettyard GAA at 12:00

Laois LGFA Senior Championship final

Sarsfields v Timahoe in Crettyard GAA at 14:45

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP Round 3

O’Moore Park 14:00 Rathdowney Errill v Portlaoise

O’Moore Park 15:30 Castletown v Ballinakill


LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE SENIOR “A” HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP Round 3

Mountrath 12:00 Ballyfin v Colt


LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP Semi Final

Shanahoe 18:00 Camross v Clough Ballacolla

Slieve Bloom 18:00 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Mountmellick 


Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 C Football Championship Group A Round 2

The Harps GAA 12:00 The Harps V Na Fianna Og

 

MONDAY

 

Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “A” Football Championship Round 2 Winners

Tony Byrne Park 18:30 St Joseph’s v Portlaoise


Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “A” Football Championship Round 2 Qualifier

Venue tbc 18:30 Na Fianna Og v Spink Park Ratheniska

Graiguecullen 18:30 Graiguecullen v Emo Courtwood


Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Football Championship Group A Round 3

Pairc Acragar 18:30 Sarsfields Gaels  V Rathdowney Errill


Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Football Championship Group B Round 3

Castletown GAA 18:30 Castletown V Clonaslee St Manmans


Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Football Championship Group D Round 3

O'Dempsey's 18:30 O'Dempseys V Rosenallis