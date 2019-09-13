Laois hurling's Kilkenny manager gets his hands on Tipperary's Liam McCarthy

Gardaí and hurling men Ken Hogan, Eddie Brennan, James Woodlock

Laois hurling manager Eddie Brennan will be one of the few Kilkenny men to get his hands on the Liam McCarthy Cup in 2019.

Brennan, a Garda, was caught on camera with policing colleagues and Tipp men Ken Hogan and James Woodlock. Ken and James made sure Eddie got to hold the hurling cup this year.