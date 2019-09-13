Laois hurling's Kilkenny manager gets his hands on Tipperary's Liam McCarthy
Gardaí and hurling men Ken Hogan, Eddie Brennan, James Woodlock
Laois hurling manager Eddie Brennan will be one of the few Kilkenny men to get his hands on the Liam McCarthy Cup in 2019.
Brennan, a Garda, was caught on camera with policing colleagues and Tipp men Ken Hogan and James Woodlock. Ken and James made sure Eddie got to hold the hurling cup this year.
Previous All Ireland winners for Tipperary, Garda Ken Hogan and Garda James Woodlock ensure that previous All Ireland winner for Kilkenny Sergeant Eddie Brennan (centre) gets his hands on the Liam MacCarthy this year. pic.twitter.com/YtxonfPdyS— Garda Info (@gardainfo) September 10, 2019
